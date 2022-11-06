The relevance of Native American publications

"I'm not a tribal member," confesses Dr. Daniel Littlefield, "but I thought I was as a kid."

This might go some ways to explain Littlefield's 63-year (so far) career as a researcher/scholar, which culminated with his being named director of the Sequoyah National Research Center at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock in 2005.

Having spent his childhood in Salina, Okla., "Indian history was common, everyday history where I came from," he says. "I went to rural schools in northeastern Oklahoma, and the major part of the population in some of the schools was Cherokee."

Tribes want to know the history of their own people, he tells an engaged audience at a recent Preservation Conversations gathering, hosted by the Quapaw Quarter Association, regarding the history and resources of the Sequoyah Center.

Tall, distinguished, well dressed, with a talcum-soft voice and subtle sense of humor, Littlefield, the author of numerous books, including "A Bibliography of Native American Writers, 1772-1924," describes the collections at Sequoyah as the largest assemblage of Native American expression in the world--the archival repository for the records of organizations such as the Native American Journalists Association, the National Trail of Tears Association, the correspondence of the American Indian Library Association, and a newspaper collection of over 2,800 unique titles published by travel communities and governments.

"Our mission, to acquire and preserve the writings and ideas of Native North Americans, is accomplished through collecting the written word and art of Native Americans and creating a research atmosphere that invites Indigenous peoples to make the Center an archival home for their creative work," he says.

Sequoyah, he adds, "strives to ensure that the discussion of Native America accounts for the perspectives of the peoples themselves." With more than 100 current subscriptions, newspapers are added to the collection on an almost daily basis.

Resources include the Hirschfelder-Molin Native American Stereotypes Collection ("It's like a trip through the past to see how American Indians were used to sell products," he says), veteran Inupiat journalist and documentarian Jeanie Greene's "Heartbeat Alaska" Film Archives, the John T. Moncravie Collection of Osage History and Culture, and the Press History Collection.

"I had to get familiar with native publications; libraries weren't keeping them," he says. "One hundred years from now, who would have the resources from the late 20th century? We needed to start archiving this."

Those cultures, he adds, "are alive and well and are part of technology; they all have a website."

Such collections are a real boon to Indian communities.

"We archive native thought in whatever media it comes to us. Everything is digitized," including native Hawaiian newspapers and editions of the Navajo Times from 1959 to now. "We really proud of this collection."

The website journeyofsurvival.org, assembled by the Sequoyah staff, "is the end product of research we've done since 1996," he says. "It's an interactive assemblage of 81 sites with documents and narratives about the Trail of Tears, which continues to grow."

Who's doing all that work?

"We have a strong internship program, funded by grants and private donations, teaching students research methods."

Littlefield credits much of the center's achievements to assistant director and archivist Erin Fehr who, unlike Littlefield, is a member of the Indigenous Yupik peoples of western, southwestern, and south-central Alaska.

"When I came on board in September 2011, I was the first professional archivist to work at SNRC, and my task was immense," she said in a recent UA Little Rock newsletter concerning women in leadership positions at the university.

"She's a treasure," Littlefield says. She shares his perspective. "Dr. Littlefield is the best boss I've ever had," she said.

The Center, open to researchers from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, is in the UA-Little Rock Fine Arts building. For information visit ualr.edu/sequoyah/contact/.

