North Little Rock Notebook

Today's Power has county project role

A North Little Rock-based company is involved with Pulaski County's new solar array under construction at the Little Rock Port Authority.

In 2019, Pulaski County signed an agreement to eventually replace as much as 90% of the power it buys from Entergy Arkansas with solar arrays built by Today's Power Inc. of North Little Rock, a subsidiary of Arkansas Electric Cooperatives.

Once it's completed, it will save the county about $250,000 a year in electric costs, according to officials.

After completion, the solar array, in conjunction with Pulaski County's other site by the Pulaski County jail, will supply about 90% of the county's electric needs with clean, renewable solar power, officials have said.

There is no direct cost to taxpayers for the county to transition to solar, based on the agreement with Today's Power Inc., the county's solar service provider and investor for the solar array project. The County will purchase all power generated from the two sites, which will save about $250,000 a year in current electric costs.

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde, Today's Power Inc. CEO Derek Dyson and Port of Little Rock Executive Director Bryan Day were present at an event to announce breaking ground on Tuesday and thank key partners for making the project come together.

District renews Cenergistic pact

The North Little Rock School Board agreed Thursday night to continue using Cenergistic services with the School District through 2027.

The first Cenergistic contract was approved by the school board in 2018 and amended in 2021 for a healthy building assessment. Since signing on with the Texas-based energy conservation company in 2018, the North Little Rock School District said it has cut costs by 28%.

The contract renewal approved Thursday incorporates a 15% reduction in monthly fees.

Leaf pickup set for city's Ward 4

The North Little Rock Sanitation Department will begin leaf pickup in Ward 4 on Nov. 14, the city has announced.

Residents in Ward 4 should prepare for leaf pickup by placing leaves on the curb, not in the street or gutter, as this will cause damage to the drainage system, the city said in its announcement. The leaf trucks will work through Ward 4 and then move to Ward 1. Regular posts on the city of North Little Rock's Facebook page will provide information for residents on the progress of the leaf trucks, including their current and future location in the city.

The amount of leaves, rain/inclement weather and equipment failure can affect the speed the leaf trucks progress, the city said. Residents can bag their leaves and place them at the curb weekly.

In a separate announcement last week, the city reminds residents that it "provides services to collect and dispose of yard waste, reasonable amounts of bulk items and household garbage." But the city does not collect tree trunks, limbs and brush "cut by a professional tree service or any other contractor or person other than the resident or owner of the property."

Quantities of bulky items -- those exceeding 2 cubic yards -- will be assessed a pickup fee based upon the actual cost to the city to collect and dispose of the waste.

The city said the property owner must pay the required fee or otherwise dispose of the items by the end of the third business day following notice. Failure of a property owner or tenant to arrange a pickup by the North Little Rock Sanitation Department or have the items removed by the end of the third day after notice is a violation that shall be punishable by a fine not to exceed $100.00 for each subsequent day, according to the city.

More information is available from the office of the North Little Rock Sanitation Department at (501) 906-6327.

Art of Wilkerson to be on display

Pinnacle Fine Arts of North Little Rock will present "Positive Visitation," an art exhibit showcasing the art of Brande Wilkerson, the Argenta Community Theater has announced.

"Positive Visitation" will open at ACT II-The Sharon Heflin Performing Arts Education Center with an artist reception on Nov. 15. The exhibit will be available for viewing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The ACT II-The Sharon Heflin Performing Arts Education Center is at 315 Main St., Suite B, North Little Rock, and is open by appointment by contacting Will Hogg at (501) 416-0973 or the Argenta Community Theater at (501) 353-1443.

Wilkerson, a lifelong artist and Arkansas native, has more than 20 years of experience in fashion styling and costume design. She is recognized for her edgy, geometric designs and her work has been published in more than 75 worldwide publications and magazine covers.