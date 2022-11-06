Two vie for role as District 1 justice of the peace





Rebekah Davis and Sandy Furrer are running against each other for Pulaski County Quorum Court District 1, the governing body's western representative.

Furrer has 32 years of public service experience from the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the Division of Developmental Disability Services and the state Senate in Constituency Services. She is also a former history and civics teacher.

Furrer, 70, a Democrat, said she was motivated to run for justice of the peace after Doug Reed's term proved unsatisfactory to her and others with different beliefs. Reed refused to wear a mask during the covid-19 pandemic mandate at meetings, and he lost his job as a physics teacher at Pulaski Academy for not following its mandate.

Reed sued the county on Feb. 11, alleging that his constitutionally protected rights were violated when he was prevented from attending a meeting of the Quorum Court that month. Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde, the county's chief executive officer, had issued Executive Order 2022-029 on Feb. 4 in response to the covid-19 pandemic. Among other things, it stated that people must wear masks at all times in county facilities as a condition of entry.

On March 2, 2022, Hyde issued Executive Order 2022-58, which continued some of the restrictions and guidelines in Order 2022-029. But it also specifically withdrew any requirement that persons entering county buildings wear masks.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce dismissed the lawsuit May 18, saying it was now a moot issue.

Reed did not file for reelection in March.

"Last year I started to really notice how our current Justice of [the] Peace was voting on issues, and it was very troubling because the things that were important to me, he was voting against," Furrer said.

She began to notice more community concerns for better roads, bridges, litter clearing and crime prevention.

"First of all we need to improve county services," she said. "There's some things that need to change, eliminate wasteful spending, enhance public safety. People are already calling me to do something about the potholes in Ferndale, so respond to requests, and then finally promote business development and try to create jobs and support small businesses."

Furrer said the number one complaint she has heard from residents, as she has gone door to door, is crime.

"That's number one. And then it's the schools, schools need a lot of improvement," she said. " [Right] now the state financially is in great condition, the county is in great condition, so there's a lot that can be done. I'm a problem solver, I listen to people, I'm out in the community all the time, I'm here to help."

Furrer wants voters to know that this election is crucial to how things will change in their district.

"Your vote matters, because it is the local positions, the city, the county, the state positions that have the most impact on our lives on a daily basis," she said.

Davis, 35, is vice chair of Moms for Liberty and defeated Deb Crow in a Republican runoff for the district earlier this year. She is endorsed by Sen. Mark Johnson, who supports the anti-abortion movement, second amendment rights and ending covid-19 vaccine mandates by employers.

Davis did not reply to requests for interviews. According to her campaign Facebook page, her priorities include: promoting responsible rural development, holding the county judge accountable, fixing county roads, no tax increases and protecting election integrity.

A featured post from March reads: "I am for personal liberty and freedom of government. I am for being fiscally conservative. I am for stamping out crime. I am for rural needs."

Davis' donation website for her campaign states: "I will advocate for families and small businesses because they are the foundation of our communities. I support tax relief for individuals, families and small businesses in my district and will oppose mandates at every turn. I look forward to serving the citizens of District 1."

Quorum Court members are elected for two-year terms. The 2022 maximum annual per diem pay for a Justice of the Peace in Pulaski County is $16,382.



