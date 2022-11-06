Two wrecks kill 2, hurt 6 on highways in Arkansas

Two people died and six more were hurt in wrecks on Arkansas roads Friday night and early Saturday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Leshia Sowheaver, 59, of Rison, was killed around 8:20 p.m. Friday in a head-on collision on U.S. 63 in rural Bradley County that left six others injured.

Sowheaver was a passenger in a northbound 2006 Toyota Sienna that veered into the southbound lane and hit a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas, according to the reports.

The crash injured Doyle Sowheaver, 60, the driver of the Toyota, and passengers Lishia Billings, 36, Justin Billings, 38, and an unnamed minor. All the injured adults were listed as being from Rison.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Rebecca Frizzell, 26, of Little Rock, and an unnamed minor who was a passenger in the vehicle were also hurt.

All the injured were transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff for treatment.

Brandon Bailey II, 20, of Magnolia, was killed around 4:55 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 371 near Magnolia when a 2016 Ford Fusion crossed into the opposing lane and hit the 1998 Saturn that Bailey was driving, according to the reports.

The Columbia County coroner pronounced Bailey dead on the scene shortly after 5:30 a.m. The driver of the Ford was not injured.

State troopers investigating each crash reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was wet at the time.