Unbanked hit new state low with covid-19





When the pandemic lockdown forced banks to shut down or reduce in-branch services, it fueled a substantial evolution in the banking industry by pushing the sector into increased reliance on digital channels, so customers could access accounts and borrow money.

Technology innovations and increased digitization introduced significant implications for the banking sector, including the creation of new loan programs, shifts in consumer preferences and changes in depositor behavior.

There was another significant change during the same period -- this one in an entirely different direction. Unbanked Arkansans -- those without a banking account -- followed a national trend and opened new accounts in record numbers.

Unbanked households in Arkansas essentially have been knocked down by half over the past five years, falling to a new low of 3.4% in 2021, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. That was below the national average of 4.5%.

"I've been tracking the number of unbanked and underbanked for years ... and last year was the largest decrease I've ever seen," said Darrin Williams, chief executive officer of Arkansas-based Southern Bancorp Inc., which focuses on providing banking services to underprivileged and underserved communities in the Mississippi Delta region.

There have been steady improvements in Arkansas and the U.S. since 2017.

Central Arkansas and the Little Rock metro area recorded 2.8% of households were unbanked last year, down from 7.2% in 2017 and reduced from 5.1% in 2019. The FDIC releases the data every two years.

Northwest Arkansas and the Fayetteville metro area were reported for the first time last year with 3.5% of households unbanked.

"During the pandemic, consumers opened bank accounts to access relief funds and other benefits quickly and securely," FDIC Acting Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg said in a statement. "Safe and affordable bank accounts provide a way to bring more Americans into the banking system and will continue to play an important role in advancing economic inclusion for all Americans."

Indeed, federal stimulus payments led many consumers to open bank accounts to speed up getting their hands on the checks, according to Williams, who said bank customers received their money much faster than those waiting on paper checks.

Though not all attributable to pandemic-stimulus checks, Southern opened 7,000 new accounts in 2021.

Progress has been slower, however, reaching the underbanked or households that have a working bank account but don't fully and effectively use the services available to them.

Just more than 14%, or 18 million U.S. households, underutilized their bank accounts last year. Arkansas recorded even lower numbers, with 15.1% of households in the state registered by the FDIC as underbanked.

"For the population that we focus on, you can't really plant a flag of victory," said Charity Hallman, senior vice president for community and economic development in Arkansas for Hope Credit Union. "It's great that the state's improving, it's nice to see Arkansas moving ahead but there's work to do."

Hope, based in Jackson, Miss., focuses on providing banking and lending services for women and people of color. Those demographics still are being left behind, according to Hallman.

Minority communities and low-income individuals, those making less than $30,000 annually, are experiencing greater banking problems than their white counterparts, according to the FDIC data.

Unbanked and underbanked rates remain higher among minorities. Last year, 2.1% of white households were unbanked, compared with 11.3% of Black households and 9.3% of Hispanic households.

"While this gap is sizable, it is notably smaller than just two years prior when the unbanked rate in 2019 among white households was 2.5% compared to 13.8% and 12.2% among Black and Hispanic households," the FDIC report said.

In 2021, 9.3% of white households were underbanked compared with 24.7% of Black households and 24.1% of Hispanic households.

Minorities and residents in rural communities "are still using some predatory, alternative tools" like money orders to pay bills or relying on payday lenders to cash a check, Williams said.

"Getting people to properly use the resource is another step and there's been a disconnect," he added. "There are still people paying higher interest and higher fees because they're not properly using their account, which is really an educational issue."

At Hope, Hallman notes more education is needed but the problem runs even deeper because lenders continue to offer higher and more crippling loan products and rates in poorer areas. Even more, she said many banks require a minimum deposit to open an account, a practice that limits minority participation.

"That makes it harder for them to build credit history, it makes them more susceptible to scams and they're not set up to be successful over the long term," she said. "The best way for Black businesses to build is to give them access to credit."

Both Hope and Southern Bancorp have used investments from the U.S. Treasury Department to expand their local branch networks and create more access points in minority and underprivileged communities.

Hope, for example, plans to leverage the $92.6 million in Treasury funding to raise $1 billion to invest in Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee to support upwards of 150,000 homebuyers, businesses and families. The long-term strategy would put more branches in communities traditional lenders don't reach.

"We open branches in places where it's a majority Black community and we tailor our products to meet their needs," Hallman said. "We build thoughtful projects that speak to the economic needs of that community."

At Southern, the bank is preparing to open a branch in the Little Rock Police Department 12th Street Substation, which provides space for retail operations and community services. It will be the only branch bank within several miles to serve neighborhoods and businesses in the center of the city. Southern received about $250 million in Treasury funds to better serve that type of community across the bank's service area, Williams said.

"The number of accounts we're opening each year is increasing and that's because of our expansion into areas that have not been traditionally served by banks and our mission is really to go after people who are un- and underbanked," Williams added.



