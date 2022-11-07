2 seek at-large seat on WC School Board

Sandra Colbert Boone is running for reelection to the Watson Chapel School Board as an at-large representative of zones 3 and 5.

Boone is running against Connie Compton in Tuesday's general election.

"I am seeking reelection because I have strong faith in the American promise that when we work together, we can improve people's lives and make our community equitable for everyone," Boone said. "I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished during my terms on the board, but there is so much work that remains. Together we successfully passed a millage in 2013 to build the new Edgewood Elementary School and again recently passed a millage in 2022 to build a new state-of-the-art Watson Chapel High School. This board fought vehemently to denounce consolidation of this district of which we are proud to have served."

Boone said in a news release her love and passion for children, as well as education for all, in addition to her 32 years as an educator and tenure on the board make her a strong candidate for reelection. Boone currently serves as the board's president.

"I have first-hand knowledge of the goings-on in public school as referenced by my experience as an educator, education association leader, chief negotiator for the Collective Bargaining Committee, and tenure on the Watson Chapel School Board," Boone said. "I endeavor to campaign as diligently as I have done in previous elections. I have worked tirelessly to support issues which best represent all -- not a select few, faculty, students and parents of this great district."

Boone said she was successful in her fight to allow all faculty and staff to observe the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday after numerous attempts in 2006-07. She also persisted in making faculty and staff paychecks be sealed in envelopes to protect privacy and prevent theft.

Boone has earned more than 600 hours in board membership training. She says if board members don't receive proper training, they cannot make sound educational decisions.

"My role as a board member is to provide support for those persons we employed to assure that our school board policies are followed," Boone said. "Sometimes those decisions are difficult ones and not everyone will be pleased, but board policy and state laws must be followed to assure that the school operates as effectively as possible."

Boone has earned a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and master's degree in English from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. She was voted Who's Who Among American Educators in 2002 and Walmart Teacher of the Year, and she is a member and past president of both the Pine Bluff Education Association and Jefferson County Retired Teachers Association, life member of the Arkansas and National Education Associations, and graduate of the Pine Bluff Police Academy. She also is a winner of the Master, Pinnacle, Platinum and President's Awards of the Arkansas School Board Association.

Some significant issues facing the WCSD Boone named include low test scores, declining enrollment and decreased funding.

"However, under the leadership of a superintendent who works diligently to include all faculty, staff and community stakeholders, we will prevail," she said. "Because of intense foresight of this board, our district is fiscally sound. As a result, Watson Chapel had not had a property tax increase since 1974 until the district patrons passed the millages in 2013 and 2022. Watson Chapel still has the lowest millage in Jefferson County."

Attending Watson Chapel schools had a positive influence on her two adult children, Boone said. They now have post-high school education.

Boone cited her experience and knowledge of fiscal responsibility as past financial secretary of New Town Missionary Baptist Church, chief negotiator of the Pine Bluff Classroom Teachers Association and 20-year tenure as a board member as additional qualifications for re-election.

Boone is married to retired Maj. Walter R. Boone Sr. They have two adult children, Kimberly Boone-Godwin and retired Maj. Walter R. Boone Jr.; four grandchildren, Lester, Lesly, Walt III and Mikayla; and three great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Heaven and Lim.

A questionnaire sent to Compton was not returned in time for this article.

Also in the election, Rosemary White is running unopposed for the Zone 3 seat currently held by Christopher Dutton, who did not file for re-election.