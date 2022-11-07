3 more tornadoes confirmed on Friday

Three additional tornadoes were confirmed Sunday from Friday night's severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said there was one tornado in Polk County near Wickes and two in Yell County near Bluffton and Danville. All three tornadoes were rated EF1.

No injuries or deaths were reported in Arkansas from the storms as of Sunday.

According to a statement from the National Weather Service in Little Rock, the tornado near Wickes caused damage to chicken houses and trees. The short-lived tornado tracked northeast across U.S. 278. Its estimated peak wind was 90 mph.

The chicken houses sustained "varying degrees of damage."

"From roof panels stripped off most structures to walls collapsed on at least one structure," the statement said.

The statement said the tornado caused additional tree damage along U.S. 278 before dissipating.

John Lewis, senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Little Rock, said the two tornadoes in Yell County caused tree damage primarily.

"Although, there was an outbuilding destroyed -- that's the tornado that was four to five miles southeast of Danville," Lewis said.

So far, there have been five tornadoes confirmed in Arkansas since Friday night's storm, according to Lewis.

An EF2 tornado hit Saline County near Sardis.

"So far, the one in Sardis is the strongest one of all of them," Lewis said.

The twister reached an estimated wind peak of 115 mph and occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, according to a public statement from the weather service.

"The worst damage was noted along Pruett Road, where several homes were damaged, some which lost their roofs," the statement said. "The tornado continued northeast over East Sardis Road, damaging more trees."

The weather service confirmed a fifth tornado, an EF1 in Clark County, hit near Curtis. Winds peaked around 90 miles per hour and mainly tree damage was noted -- either uprooted or snapped.

The statement said, "an old church building was knocked just slightly off the block foundation."

Lewis said it may seem unusual to experience tornadoes during this time of the year, but Arkansas has two, distinct weather seasons -- spring and fall.

The senior forecaster said there aren't more surveys that need to be completed in Central Arkansas to determine if there were more tornadoes that hit the state Friday night.

He said, however, the National Weather Service in Tulsa, which covers parts of Northwest Arkansas, may have to complete a survey.

"From what I understand, there's several spots there that will need to be surveyed," Lewis said.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport, La., which covers parts of Southeast Arkansas has identified damage in Center Point in Howard County. Lewis said officials will have to survey to see if the damage was from a tornado.