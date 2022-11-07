Arkansans iffy on chances to win $1.9B Powerball jackpot

While some Arkansans may doubt their chances of winning big for Monday night’s Powerball drawing, that’s still not stopping them from participating in the estimated $1.9 billion jackpot drawing — the largest prize in lottery history.

Bobby Holmes is a regular customer at Firewater, a liquor store on 700 Main St. in North Little Rock. He said he plays the lottery at least once a week, despite his skepticism of an Arkansan winning the Powerball jackpot prize.

The 71-year-old said in all his years, he hasn’t heard of any person in Pulaski County winning it.

“It always be in rural areas, where people already got money,” he said.

According to Holmes, he doesn’t want all of the jackpot prize money — just enough to help his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

“If I can just get a Powerball and a couple of two, three numbers, I’ll be satisfied,” Holmes said.

Because no one won the Powerball jackpot Saturday night, the prize stands at an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million, according to a news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Lottery officials put the chances of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

Despite those odds, the release said people still have nine ways to win money. There were 54,734 tickets sold in Arkansas for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, with $708,644 in prizes won.

“There may be a common misconception among those that haven’t played that Powerball is an ‘all or nothing’ win,” said Scott Hardin, spokesman for the Department of Finance and Administration. “With this record jackpot, it is not a matter of winning $1.9 billion or nothing.”

According to lottery officials, two players in Fayetteville and Bentonville won $50,000 each by having four white ball numbers plus the Powerball. The player in Fayetteville purchased a Power Play to multiply his prize by three, winning $150,000.

A woman in the Faulkner County town of Wooster won $2 million in the Powerball drawing last week.

According to data provided by Hardin, players in Arkansas won $3,321,442 in Powerball prizes over the last week. Powerball ticket sales totaled $9,121,446 from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6.

Tony Verser, a customer at D&J Mini Mart on 1802 Main St. in North Little Rock, said he’s purchased Powerball tickets about three times a week since he heard about the prize.

He said it would mean “a lot” if a person in the state were to win the Powerball jackpot.

“Every time someone wins it’s not from around here, it’s a chance for all of us to get on the map,” Verser said.

According to Hardin, Powerball reported the jackpot has been won a total of five times in 2022.

Margo Young, another customer at the convenience store, already had a plan in mind if she won the jackpot prize:

“I would love to give back to the community and help some of the homeless people around,” she said.

Similarly, she agreed that it’s rare to hear about someone winning the Powerball jackpot in Arkansas.

“I’ve never heard of anybody winning anything really here. I mean out of state and everywhere else, but not here,” she said.

According to a release, Monday night’s drawing “will be the 41st Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3. The jackpot run has tied the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.”

Hardin said Powerball anticipates the jackpot will increase to more than $2.3 billion if a winning ticket isn’t sold for Monday night’s drawing.

Powerball ticket sales cut off at 8:59 p.m. and drawings are at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.