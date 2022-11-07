Benton County restaurant inspections





Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Oct. 24

608 Food Store

608 S.W. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Eighth St. Layout - Food Store

2101 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 8/2022.

Catfish John's

601 Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Catfish filets being thawed in standing water bath.

El Rancho

300 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Observed beans at 115 degrees on the serving line, tamales at 122 degrees on serving line and queso at 115 degrees at the hostess area hot hold.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Beverages without lids or straws above or around food prep areas. Salsa at 48 degrees in the hostess refrigerator. No test strips. No retail food permit posted.

GPC Food Store

508 S.W. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 6/2022.

GPC Kiosk

508 S.W. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Idk? Cafe + Catering

115 N. Dixieland Road, Suite 9, Rogers

Critical violations: At least 18 pieces of rodent feces observed on top of storage bin in front of bathroom.

Noncritical violations: None

Latte Da

808 S. 52nd St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager.

MLK - Food Store

203 S.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway , Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Walmart HQ Office

702 S.W. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Container of sanitizer solution stored directly on floor.

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 6/30/2022.

Walmart HQ Office - Kiosk

702 S.W. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 6/2022.

Oct. 25

Bliss Cupcake Cafe

4204 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 100, Rogers

Critical violations: Cleaning spray bottles not labeled with contents of container.

Noncritical violations: Open bag of brown sugar being kept on the floor. No test strips available at time of inspection.

Busy Minds Academy

2531 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Dickey's Barbeque Pit

4704 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 140, Rogers

Critical violations: No hand cleanser available at front handwashing sink. Chicken wings and potato salad in prep table are being held at 50 degrees. Contents of cleaner spray bottles not identified on container.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. No test strips available at time of inspection.

Hogwild

2901 S.E. I St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 8/2022.

J Street - Food Store

2608 S.W. J St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Pickles made in facility were date-marked for more than seven days. Container of sanitizer stored directly on floor.

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 8/2022.

Kum & Go

1701 W. New Hope Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Trash and plastic wrappings on floor of beer walk-in cooler.

Prairie Creek Cove

14449 Arkansas 12 East, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. The bagged ice does not have identification regarding where it was packaged.

Redbird - Food

2403 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Food items in walk-in cooler at 45 degrees (beef, cheese, and strawberry yogurt).

Noncritical violations: None

Shredder's Pub

1889 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Butter at 47 degrees in the kitchen walk-in and the thermometer was between 45 to 48 degrees during the inspection.

Transportation - Food Store

601 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Oct. 26

Jaclyn's Kitchen

14438 Arkansas 12 East, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed menu lacks asterisking. Posted permit is expired.

Mosaic Pizza Company @ Walmart

5000 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager on staff.

Star Mart

1845 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Shelves, fans, floor and ceiling of walk-in cooler have an accumulation of grime.

Taqueria Real Jacona

1713 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: The only kitchen handsink had knife, towels and a plastic bucket in it.

Noncritical violations: No certificate available at time of inspection for certified food protection manager. Bag of onions, boxes of tortillas and chips are stored directly on floor in storage area.

The Fat Chef

14550 Arkansas 12 East, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sanitizer not dispensing in mechanical ware washing machine.

Walmart Market - Deli/Bakery

5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: No signage at handwashing sinks in deli area.

Noncritical violations: None

Oct. 27

Andy's Frozen Custard

4200 JB Hunt Drive, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sanitizer less than 100ppm in cloth buckets.

Choo Choo's Pizza

120 W. Rose St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed no documentation of a certified food protection manager. The facility does have food handler certification.

Juicy Tails

4204 JB Hunt Drive, Suite 80, Rogers

Critical violations: Eggs stored above ready-to-eat items in walk-in cooler. Open packages of shredded cheese in refrigerator and walk-in cooler not date-marked. Squeeze bottles by grill not labeled with contents of container.

Noncritical violations: Container and boxes of shrimp being stored on floor in walk-in freezer.

La Torcia Brick Oven Pizza

3505 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Monte Ne Inn

13843 Arkansas 94, East, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Can opener has metal filings and food debris around the blade and gear. Small amount of growth on plastic chute in ice machine.

NWACC Global Business Development

900 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Siloam Station

1295 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: The permit holder shall be the person in charge or shall designate a person in charge and shall ensure that a person in charge is present at the retail food establishment during all hours of operation. Open beverage can sitting on top of the cutting board at the preparation station. Uncovered beverage cup on the shelf next to the prep station. Employee said they washed their hands in the restroom prior to coming back into the kitchen. Hand washing in the kitchen is required even when washing in the restroom. No handwashing sign posted at the handwashing sink. Handwashing sink has multiple drink containers in the sink. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Facility uses time as a control from items in the hot holding case and pizza case.

Noncritical violations: Employee is not aware of having a procedure to follow when responding to bodily fluid events. Cases of food stored on the floor in the walk-in, employee said it was delivered today. Case of raw potatoes on the floor next to something that appears to be possibly dried fluid from either chicken or beef. Employee working with open food is not wearing an effective hair restraint. Tongs used to dispense food at the hot-case is placed under the unit on the counter. Door and handle of refrigerator where raw chicken is stored is visibly dirty. Ceiling in the walk in cooler is showing evidence of water/condensation leaking under the ceiling surface. FRP is starting to buckle and the braces are visibly stained.

Taco Time Food Mobile

20222 U.S. 62 East, Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed a pan stored in the handwashing sink and access was blocked by a blender. Clean single-use trash bag was used as a liner to store rice. No test strips.

Uptown Kitchen + Taphouse

4204 S. JB Hunt Dr., Suite 40, Rogers

Critical violations: Tartar sauce being held at 54 degrees and cream sauce being held at 52 degrees in ice bath.

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager.

Oct. 28

City Pump

623 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Spray bottle not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: None

Daylight Donuts

405 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Owner had documentation they had completed the certified food protection manager course with the Always Food Safe Company; however, the certificate did not have the ANSI symbol, certificate number or expiration date. Observed unpackaged sausages were stored in a grocery bag in the refrigerator.

Denny's

2209 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup around door frame of walk-in freezer.

El Matador Restaurant

2998 U.S. 412 East, No. 10, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Server did not wash hands prior to placing tortillas on the grill. Food employee washed gloved hands, not removing the gloves. Employee handled tortilla with bare hand. No sanitizer being dispensed at all in the dish machine. Hot dogs not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: None

Lifeway Christian School

351 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed the manager stated she has taken the ServSafe course and is scheduled to take the exam next week.

Namaste Indian Supermarket - Deli

103 S.W. Winsted Lane, Unit 1, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility is using buckets from hardware store to store food sauces.

Painting With A Twist

1401 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 111, Bentonville

Critical violations: Permit expired 04/30/2022.

Noncritical violations: None

Speedy's

1200 N. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Bag of hot dogs in the two-door cooler exceed the seven-day allowable use-by date. Packages of lunch meat in the customer grab-and-go case exceed the manufacturer's use-by date. Hot dogs in the two-door reach-in are not date-marked as needed. Quesadillas in the customer grab-and-go case are not date marked as needed. Cases of food stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer, repeat violation. Two cases of peppered eggs stored on top of a substance that may be ice melt that has been applied to the freezer floor.

Noncritical violations: Possible ice melt applied to the floor in the walk-in freezer but had not been cleaned up after application, still under the shelves. Interior and some nonfood contact components of the blended ice cream machine is visibly dirty. Residual particles inside along the bottom of the unit and some substance on the upper part of mixing bar above the blending guard. Exterior of the fryers are visibly dirty. Exhaust vent/hood is visibly dirty. Drain cover and the area around the drain for the soda fountains is visibly dirty.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 24 -- Lowell Senior Activity Center, 704 E. Monroe Ave., Lowell; Malco Rogers Towne Cinema Grill, 621 N. 46th St., Rogers; Meals On Wheels, 2004 S. 13th St., Rogers; MLK Cafe, 203 S.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Bentonville; Walmart Market - Deli / Bakery, 1400 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart Market - Food Store, 1400 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Oct. 25 -- Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 2007 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers; Levi's Gastrolounge, 224 S. Second St., Rogers; Parkside Public, 112 S. First St., Rogers; Redbird - Kiosk, 2403 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Woodland Academy, 2701 W. New Hope Road, Suite B, Rogers

Oct. 26 -- Evening Star Elementary School, 9649 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Bentonville; Fulbright Junior High School, 5303 Bright Road, Bentonville; Great Day Skate Place, 1615 Moberly Lane, Bentonville; McKinney Boys & Girls Club, 2801 N. Walker St., Bentonville; Reverie Coffee & Tea House, 14438 Arkansas 12, Suite B, Rogers; Walmart Market - Food Store, 5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Oct. 27 -- Buzzard's Pizza & Subs, 8399 Beaver Shores Drive, Rogers; First Friends Preschool and After School, 905 S. 13th St., Rogers; Mobius Learning Academy, 8313 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Bentonville; NWACC Food Court Kitchen, 1211 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville; Osage Creek Elementary School, 3001 S.W. Featherston Road, Bentonville; Recharge U, 1211 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville; Simply Done, 905 S. 13th St., Rogers

Oct. 28 -- Explore and Discover Preschool, 201 N.W. Second St., Bentonville; Takashimura Hibachi Express, 560 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge; Wee Friends Discovery Center, 201 N.W. Second St., Bentonville



