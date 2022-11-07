Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Polls open election day

Election Day is Nov. 8 and polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. at polling sites. To check your voter registration, find your polling location and operating hours, or to view a sample ballot, visit www.voterview.org . Local details may also be available at the Jefferson County Clerk's Office, 870-541-5322.

Free webinar set on retirement saving

The Arkansas Financial Education Commission, in partnership with the Central Arkansas Library System, will host a free financial education webinar at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 titled "How to 'Save10' Into Retirement." The webinar will help viewers gain the knowledge and the inspiration to achieve a 10% savings rate for retirement, according to a news release. The presenter will be Sarah Catherine Gutierrez, founder and chief executive officer of Aptus Financial. Attendance is free, but registration is required at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZtFDe-sARjS4HlXd-e-RxA.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8

Election chief calls 2 meetings

Michael Adam, chairman of the Jefferson County Election Commission, called two meetings. On Nov. 8, the election commissioners will hold an election day beginning at 7 a.m. The commission will remain in session until unofficial election results are announced at approximately 9 p.m. at the election center, 123 Main St. If commissioners are required to make a decision requiring a vote while the polls are open, it will be at the election center, according to a news release. On Nov. 9, election commissioners will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the election center. The agenda includes public comments on new business agenda items (two minutes per speaker). New business includes: adjudicating any provisional and absentee ballots, approving manual audit of unofficial election results, and conducting any other business that comes before the commission.

New Jerusalem plans revival

New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1317 S. Texas St., invites the community to the fall revival, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. Services will be held 7 p.m. on the following dates with these speakers: Tuesday -- The Rev. Clark Thomas, pastor of New Salem Baptist Church; Wednesday -- The Rev. Chris Briggs, pastor of New Birth Baptist Church; Thursday -- The Rev. Learthur Shelton, pastor of Open Door Christian Church. The Rev. M. Kriston Wilson is the host pastor. Details: New Jerusalem Baptist Church on Facebook.

Underway

Early voting set

Early voting is underway at the Jefferson County Courthouse for the 2022 General Election, Nonpartisan Judicial Runoff Election, and School Elections. Election Day is Nov. 8 and polls that day will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., according to the Secretary of State's Office. Arkansas law requires that voters present a photo ID before voting, according to a news release. Early voting will run through Nov. 7 at the courthouse. Early voting polls are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7. To check your voter registration, find your polling location and operating hours, or to view a sample ballot, visit www.voterview.org. If you have moved to another county since you last voted, you have until Nov. 4 to update your voter registration with your county clerk for this election. A voter guide containing details on ballot issues, produced by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Public Policy Center, can be accessed at www.uaex.uada.edu/business-communities/voter-education. Local details may also be available at the Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322. Election results will be available at the Secretary of State's website after the polls close on Election Day at www.sos.arkansas.gov.

PWA fundraiser tickets on sale

The Progressive Women's Association of White Hall is selling raffle tickets for a handmade quilt and an afghan comforter, according to a spokesman. Proceeds will go to their Ann Douthit Memorial Scholarship fund. The raffle tickets are $2 each or three for $5, and can be purchased at the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road, where the two items are on display. Winners will be announced after the Veterans Day ceremony at the museum at 11 a.m. Nov. 11. Details: Brenda Doucey, Progressive Women's Association member and White Hall Museum director, (870) 247-9406.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Through Wednesday, Nov. 9

TOPPS accepts forms for toys

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, will take Toys for Tots applications for children up to 14 years old. Applications will be accepted until Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. When applying, the head of household must have proof of their address and document of the child's age. Details: (870) 850-6011, Annette Howard Dove, founder/director.

Thursday, Nov. 10

City plans Veterans Legal Clinic

The next Veterans Legal Clinic will be held from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 10 at the Sgt. Elga Lee Roberts Veterans Center, 114 S. State St. In recognition of Veterans Day, lunch will be provided to veterans starting at 11 a.m. "We invite veterans to come to tour the Veterans Center, learn about the services that are available, speak with an attorney or your Jefferson County Veterans Services Officer (VSO)," a spokesman with the city of Pine Bluff said.

Free dental care for veterans set

Free dental care for Pine Bluff veterans will be offered Nov. 10 at the Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc., 1101 S. Tennessee St. The event is part of a state-wide effort hosted by the Arkansas International College of Dentistry and promoted by Operation Stand Down, according to a news release. Veterans must present discharge papers from the military or DD214 to receive treatment. All patients will be assigned a specific appointment time and scheduled on a first come, first served basis. To schedule an appointment, veterans should contact Gina Chandler, assistant director for veteran services, Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, by email at gina.chandler@arkansas.gov or calling (501) 682-6487.

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 10

Midst: Artwork by Nick Hobbs set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present "Midst: Artwork by Nick Hobbs" beginning with a free opening reception and artist talk from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 10. The reception will be followed by a stargazing party, hosted by the Central Arkansas Astronomy Society, starting at 7 p.m. The community is invited to attend. The exhibit will be open from Nov. 10 through Feb. 4, 2023. "Hobbs' current practice is defined by small, highly detailed graphite drawings that interweave the everyday and the sublime in curated juxtapositions. He has been involved with amateur astronomy for over a decade, and it influences everything he does," according to the news release. Details: nickhobbs.art.

Neighborhood Watch Groups to meet

Several Pine Bluff Neighborhood Watch Groups will meet in November, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department. Meetings include: Central Park and Shady Grove meets Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at Family Church, 2309 S. Poplar St.; Faucett Road, along with Jefferson Heights and Calvary Association, will meet Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave.; Sheraton Park, along with Taylor Association, will meet Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 Hazel St.; and East Harding and Belmont/Broadmoor meets Nov. 28th at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave.

Friday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day celebration

The White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road, will host its annual Veterans Day celebration at 11 a.m. Nov. 11. It is free and open to the public, a spokesman said. Pine Bluff Arsenal's 40th commander, Col. Tod T. Marchand, will be the guest speaker. Featured performers include the Pine Bluff Community Band and singer Beaver Johnson. The ceremony will be held outdoors on the museum's grounds and will include live musical performances and inspirational presentations. Details: Brenda Doucey, White Hall Museum director, (870) 247-9406.

ART WORKS Presents: Slam Poetry

ART WORKS Presents: Slam Poetry is set for 6-8 p.m. Nov. 11. The event will be in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St., part of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. Nationally awarded poet and author Tru Poet will host the open-mic night with special guest Reverend. "The community is invited to enjoy the art of poetry by sharing spoken-word selections and creations in an encouraging environment," according to the news release. Slam Poetry was created to celebrate poetry and storytelling. No registration is required. The event is open to ages 16 and older. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Attendees can enter for a chance to win door prizes. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

Extension Homemakers host Holiday Foods

The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council will present its 2022 edition of Holiday Foods on Nov. 11 at Gallagher Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church at West Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street. The doors will open at 9 a.m., according to a news release. There will be food demonstrations presented by Extension Homemakers. A booklet of recipes will be given to each attendee. The deadline for tickets to attend was Oct. 28.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Pleasant View, FCDC set fundraiser

Pleasant View Ministries and the Family Community Development Corp. (FCDC) will host a fundraiser Nov. 12. The rummage sale will be held from 8-11 a.m. at FCDC, 1001 N. Palm St., according to a news release. Details: Mattie Hollien Allen, (719) 360-1523.

Black Indian, Native American event set

Wabbaseka native and author, Jason Irby, invites the community to the fifth annual Black Indian and Native American Month Fair. The event will take place from 8 a.m. noon Nov. 12 at the Downtown Riverside RV Park, 250 S. Locust St., at North Little Rock, according to a news release from Stuff in The Bluff.com. Special features include a dedication of the reading of a future interpretive panel about the Ferry Site Crossing and a focus on Joseph "Stick" Ross, a pioneer and civic leader from the Cherokee Nation, Irby said in the release.

Turkey Trot set at Monticello

Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services' 11th annual Turkey Trot will start at 8 a.m. Nov. 12 at Monticello. The race has an in-person or virtual option. The in-person 5k race will start and end on the Vera Lloyd campus, 745 Old Warren Road at Monticello, according to a news release. People may register online as virtual participants, get free race shirts and walk or run around their neighborhoods. To sign up, visit www.runsignup.com/vlturkeytrot.

African Music from the Soul set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will offer a free music workshop, "Pulse: African Music from the Soul," led by multimedia artist Alice "Aida" Ayers, 1-3 p.m. Nov. 12 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. All ages are invited to this workshop, which emphasizes music and art from African culture and is inspired by '90s stomp videos, where unconventional items were used to create music. This event will be followed by a jam session. The event is free but registration is required at asc701.org/events/2022/pulse-community-music-workshop-with-aida-ayers. Details: Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

ASC plans Family FunDay

Explore astronomy with Nick Hobbs during Second Saturday Family FunDay: Amateur Astronomy from 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. Patrons can learn about the universe and get hands-on experience with a professional telescope. Second Saturday Family FunDay is a free, monthly event open to all ages.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Eighth Avenue honors pastor, wife

Eighth Avenue Missionary Baptist Church,1200 W. Eighth Ave., will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Kirby L. Guiley and Neshia K. Gulley, at noon Nov. 13. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Lee Whitiker, pastor of Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church. The theme is "A man called to preach the amazing riches of Christ," II Timothy 4:1-8.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

NAACP elections now electronic

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch won't conduct an in-person election as previously stated. The national office of the NAACP will conduct all branch elections via Election Buddy. The election for the Pine Bluff Branch will be held between 3-7 p.m. Nov. 15, according to a news release. Participants will only be able to vote if they have provided the Pine Bluff NAACP Branch with a valid email address and/or a cell phone number. To vote in the election, a participant must be a member in good standing 30 days prior to Nov. 15.

Concert group to host Rodney Block

Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will present Rodney Block and his jazz combo along with the University of Arkansas at Monticello Jazz Band in a concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the UAM Fine Arts Center. Block, a graduate of Dumas High School and UAM, is called one of Little Rock's best trumpet players and most iconic jazz artists, according to the association's website. The community is invited to attend, according to a news release. For tickets or details, visit www.searkconcert.org or call (870) 460-1888.

Thursday, Nov. 17

The Links set session on mental health

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to attend the virtual session, "Taking Care of our Mental Health," at 7 p.m. Nov. 17. The presenter will be Kimberly D. Key-Bell, assistant deputy director of treatment for the Arkansas Division of Youth Services. This is the second event in the Preparing our Community for Success series, according to a news release. The Zoom link to the event is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81687358782?pwd=dnpZcGFYbFl6TFZKNThXSTJLMThOQT09 with meeting ID: 816 8735 8782 and passcode: 257663. To call, dial 646-558-8656.

VA office sets virtual claims event

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 17. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Nov. 16, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one. These clinics are held monthly. The main office of the Little Rock VA Regional Office is located at 2200 Fort Roots Drive at North Little Rock and is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents.

GOP slates meeting

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at Larry's Pizza at White Hall. The committee has a full calendar of fund-raising projects to discuss as well as reviewing the results of the election, according to a news release.

Lula Mae's give aways Thanksgiving meals

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. is inviting the community to receive free Thanksgiving meals and blessing bags from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St. The event is part of the agency's annual Thanksgiving Outreach, according to a news release. Meals will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Shaneka Hamilton, a social worker, is the executive director. Details: www.lulamaedaycenter.org.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Genealogy, historical groups to meet

The Jefferson County Genealogy Society and the Jefferson County Historical Society will have a joint meeting at 2 p.m. Nov. 20. The meeting will be held at the Jefferson County Historical Museum, 201 E. Fourth Ave., according to a news release.

New Community welcomes family, friends

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will celebrate Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Nov. 20. The featured speaker will be Antionyo Reed, pastor of Grace Empowered Worship Center. The theme is Family, Faith and Friends. New Community's pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

Through Thursday, Dec. 1

Leadership PB nominations open

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Leadership Pine Bluff Class of 2023. Leadership Pine Bluff is a formal program to identify, inform and motivate emerging leaders, according to the Chamber newsletter. The group meets one day each month from January through September. During the sessions, participants network, develop, and learn more about industries and non-profits in the region. The cost of the program is $575 plus a $35 non-refundable application fee. Completed applications must be returned to the Chamber by Dec. 1. To nominate a candidate from one's business or organization, visit https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/2ba7c78a-6e23-4db7-a093-56e2c035fd00.pdf?rdr=true . Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or call the Chamber at (870) 535-0110.

Saturday, Dec. 3

ASC hosts Potpourri 2022

Potpourri 2022: Roaring for the Arts will take place at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., and honor the memory of Anne S. Robinson, a longtime supporter and volunteer of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. Potpourri, set for 6-11 p.m. Dec. 3, is the ASC's longest-running fundraiser, which sustains the museum's free gallery admission and high-caliber programming, according to a news release. The gala will feature dinner by Chef Jamie McAfee of the Pine Bluff Country Club, drinks sponsored by MK Distributors, a silent art auction, a silent spirits auction, live music by Dave Sadler, and a live auction with Master of Ceremonies Matt Soto. The fundraiser will feature complimentary valet parking to accommodate the new venue, The ARTSpace. Tickets are $200 for members and $250 for nonmembers. They may be purchased online at asc701.org, by calling ASC at (870) 536-3375, or in person at ASC. Details: asc701.org.

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 3

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Sunday, Dec. 4

New Hope honors pastor, wife

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow will observe the 24th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Stanley R. Blair Sr. and Tina Blair, at noon Dec. 4. The guest speaker will be the Rev. A. Leon Hicks, pastor of Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church at Deberry, Texas. The worship leader will be the Rev. Jay Brothers of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church at Sherrill.

Through Monday, Dec. 19

DRA seeks applicants for medical missions

The Delta Regional Authority released a Request for Proposals seeking an organization within the DRA region to partner with local community agencies and the U.S. Department of Defense to deliver two Innovative Readiness Training Medical Missions in summer 2023. The deadline for submitting a proposal is 5 p.m. Dec. 19, according to a news release. Details on Innovative Readiness Trainings is available at youtu.be/qwvvVwuQJgY and irt.defense.gov/Community/. Details on submission requirements and scope of work is available at dra.gov/rfp.

Through Friday, Feb. 24

Taylor exhibit addresses racism, prophecy

An exhibition at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas showcases the work of noted Memphis-based artist Madai Taylor. "An Elegy to America in Black and White II: The Artwork of Madai Taylor" features 18 pieces. Taylor's exhibition addresses racism, and prophecy. The exhibition will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Feb. 24.

Through Monday, May 15, 2023

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.