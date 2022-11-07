Cotton opts out of 2024 presidential bid

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, who has been considering a run for president in 2024, will not seek higher office in the next election cycle.

A source close to the senator confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Sunday that Cotton, R-Dardanelle, will not run for president in 2024. Politico first reported Cotton would not seek the presidency in 2024.

A leading factor behind Cotton's decision reportedly was his two sons, who are 5 and 7. Both were born after Cotton joined the Senate in January 2015. He served in the House of Representatives for one term before succeeding Democratic Sen. Mark Pryor. Cotton defeated Pryor in the 2014 election.

Cotton, 45, will be up for reelection to the Senate in November 2026.

Cotton has spent recent weeks trying to put himself in front of more people, especially Republicans. The senator released a book last Tuesday criticizing President Joe Biden and other Democratic presidencies over foreign policy decisions, arguing the current president "often has blamed America for the world's problems, contending that we needed to retreat from the world and accommodate our enemies."

"When [Biden] could bring himself to employ American power, he usually has done so in halfhearted fashion and typically on behalf of abstract ideals, not to defend our core interests," Cotton said in "Only the Strong: Reversing the Left's Plot to Sabotage American Power."

Cotton joined Republican Senate candidates in recent days to stump on their behalf ahead of the midterm elections. Cotton campaigned alongside Washington state's Tiffany Smiley, Adam Laxalt of Nevada and Blake Masters of Arizona over the weekend. All three candidates face Democratic incumbents in Tuesday's elections, in which Republicans are looking to take control of the Democrat-controlled Congress.

Cotton has made multiple trips to Republican battleground states following the 2020 presidential election, including Iowa and New Hampshire. The Iowa caucuses mark the start of the presidential primary contests -- in which voters across the state meet to discuss candidates -- and the New Hampshire primaries are the first primary elections in the nation.

Republican presidential candidates are expected to announce their campaigns after Tuesday's elections.

Former President Donald Trump, who lost to Biden in 2020, has teased a 2024 run while touting Republicans at various rallies. Trump has continued holding rallies and endorsing Republicans in contests across the nation. He also has used events to go after possible opponents, taking a jab at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in events over the weekend as DeSantis seeks a second term in office and is building a national profile.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has been mentioned as a possible presidential candidate, but has said an announcement will not be made until after Tuesday's elections. Hutchinson, who is ending his second term in office, has stated he would not support a Trump 2024 bid.

Cotton was a vocal supporter of the Trump administration. The president considered Cotton a possible Supreme Court nominee in September 2020 before Cotton removed his name from consideration. The Senate ultimately confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to the high court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.