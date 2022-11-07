Country singer Justin Moore set as grand marshal of Hot Springs' St. Patrick's Day parade

Country singer and native Arkansan Justin Moore will be the celebrity grand marshal of the First Ever 20th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, March 17, 2023, along 98-foot Bridge Street in downtown Hot Springs.

“All of us here in Hot Springs consider Justin almost a hometown boy since his hometown of Poyen is only a couple of miles down the road on Highway 270,” said Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison. “He’ll be a great grand marshal as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of our huge little parade.”

Actor Chris McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin in the movie “Happy Gilmore,” will fire the starter’s pistol as the official starter.

Musical acts for the 2023 parade will be The Molly Ringwalds, an ‘80s tribute band, which will perform in a free public concert immediately following the parade, and the Village People, who will give a free public concert the following day, March 18, on the Bridge Street Stage.

The parade has brought international attention to Hot Springs since its inception in 2003, attracting crowds of 30,000 or more to watch a collection of Irish Elvis impersonators, marching units, floats, dancers and, in some years, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Moore is currently climbing the country radio charts with his single, “With a Woman You Love.” His No. 1 hits also include “Point at You,” “Lettin’ the Night Roll,” “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” “Small Town USA” and “Till My Last Day.”

Moore hosts an eponymous podcast and recently took over as co-host on radio station KABZ-FM, 103.7, “The Buzz's” weekday morning drive-time sports talk show, “Morning Mayhem.”