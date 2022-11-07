Sections
Country star Dwight Yoakam sets Feb. 17 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 10:23 a.m.
Dwight Yoakam (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Country star Dwight Yoakam performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Theater@Simmons Bank Arena, the North Little Rock venue's smaller footprint.

Tickets — $59.75, $79.75 and $99.75 plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office or via Ticketmaster.com.

Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and has won several Grammy Awards out of a total of 21 nominations. He has 12 gold albums, nine of those reaching platinum or multi-platinum status and five of which have topped Billboard’s Country Albums chart.

