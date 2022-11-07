County attorney role gives Benton County a spot to fill

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County has named two new department heads this year and will need a new county attorney early next year.

George Spence, county attorney, announced at the Oct. 27 Quorum Court meeting he will be stepping down in March. He has been county attorney for 15 years. Spence is not paid a salary, but invoices the county. The annual budget for his legal services is $80,000, said Brenda Peacock, outgoing comptroller.

Spence, 58, has been a part of the law firm Clark and Spence with Greg Clark for 24 years. He was in private practice before. He also is city attorney for Bentonville. His wife, Linda, was Bentonville city clerk for nearly 10 years before resigning in July 2020.

"I plan to do the usual stuff," he said of retirement. "Do some traveling. Maybe do a little fishing. Whatever I want."

County Judge Barry Moehring said Spence basically is a member of the county team even though he is a contract worker. Moehring told Spence at the Oct. 27 meeting he has been an amazing partner to the Quorum Court and he will be incredibly missed.

A new director for planning and a comptroller were named in August and October, respectively. Both jobs report to Moehring. This is the second time since Moehring became county judge in 2017 he has had to replace multiple department heads in the same year.

Moehring said Walmart has been a popular landing space for a few department heads who decided to leave the county's employ.

Bryan Beeson was hired as facilities administrator in April 2018 to replace John Sudduth. Amy Achoa was hired in 2018 to replace Barb Ludwig as human resources director. Achoa later took a job with Walmart and was replaced by Irene Mirch in February 2021. Channing Barker was hired as the county's first communications director in 2017, but she left for a job with Walmart and was replaced by Melody Kwok in January.

Moehring's secretary, Rosemary Goines, retired in early 2020. Tracy Backs moved over from planning to take that role.

Moehring said most of the initial team he assembled when he took office remains in place.

"I have been fortunate in that category," he said.

Employees leaving is expected, but it's important to have a succession plan in place, Moehring said.

"When you hire really good employees, you expect they will have other opportunities," he said.

A retirement allows for a transition period like that with the comptroller. The same thing will happen with the county attorney, Moehring said.

Deborah Fischer is the new county comptroller. Fischer started work in October. She will take over for Peacock, who will retire after eight years effective Dec. 31. Peacock will work with Fischer through the end of the year to complete the transition, according to a county news release.

Fischer comes to Benton County with 35 years of experience in accounting and finance and as a director. She previously worked for the Hidalgo County Auditor's Office in Edinburg, Texas, as director of accounting, and before that worked nine years for the office as the grants accounting supervisor. Her salary is $120,000.

Madison Kienzle was named planning director in August. She had been interim director after Taylor Reamer left for a job with Walmart in July. Moehring promoted Reamer to director in May 2018. Reamer had been with the county for more than eight years.

Kienzle was the senior planner before moving into the interim role. Her salary is $67,037, according to the county. She joined the county planning office in February 2020 and was promoted to senior planner last spring.