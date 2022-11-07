Sections
Crashes on state roads leave two dead

by Alexandria Brown | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

Two people died on Arkansas highways early Sunday, according to preliminary reports from state police.

In Dallas County, Lamarrieo Hughes, 33, of Sparkman was driving a 2011 Ford Mustang on U.S. 79 about 5:15 a.m. when, according to a report, the vehicle collided with the rear of a 2019 Freightliner as the tractor-trailer attempted to make a left turn from the outside lane to the median crossover.

The driver of the semitrailer was uninjured, the report said.

Sammy Sadaka, 62, of Little Rock was traveling in a 2019 Toyota Camry on Interstate 40 when his vehicle struck the right rear of a tractor-trailer about 6:20 a.m. in Franklin County, according to a separate crash report.

The impact caused the car to rotate counterclockwise and the tractor-trailer continued east on the highway, the report said.

Both reports said the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crashes.

