Crashes on state roads leave two dead

Two people died on Arkansas highways early Sunday, according to preliminary reports from state police.

In Dallas County, Lamarrieo Hughes, 33, of Sparkman was driving a 2011 Ford Mustang on U.S. 79 about 5:15 a.m. when, according to a report, the vehicle collided with the rear of a 2019 Freightliner as the tractor-trailer attempted to make a left turn from the outside lane to the median crossover.

The driver of the semitrailer was uninjured, the report said.

Sammy Sadaka, 62, of Little Rock was traveling in a 2019 Toyota Camry on Interstate 40 when his vehicle struck the right rear of a tractor-trailer about 6:20 a.m. in Franklin County, according to a separate crash report.

The impact caused the car to rotate counterclockwise and the tractor-trailer continued east on the highway, the report said.

Both reports said the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crashes.