Facebook group works to keep public informed of emergencies

On the night of July 4, Tiff Rodgers and her family were enjoying a night of fireworks in their front yard on the north side of Vilonia in Faulkner County.

The fun was short-lived.

Rodgers, who lives on Simpson Road, recalled that at one point "police were all over" and even drove "very slow past our house." Rodgers remembers officers "looking directly at us, and none of them warned us to go inside or anything."

What was there to be warned about?

Just before 9 p.m., the Faulkner County sheriff's office responded to a report that a boy had been shot by another juvenile on Schultz Road, which leads into Simpson. Police located the boy's body in a house.

Eventually, the suspect was apprehended down the street.

But Rodgers only found out about the situation when a friend sent her a phone screenshot. What Rodgers received was an image taken at 9:47 p.m. from a group on Facebook called "Pulaski, Saline, Lonoke & Faulkner Co 911 Report."

The image was a post from 9:02 p.m., published by a man named Mark Adcock, that listed in bullet-point fashion details from police radio traffic surrounding the shooting.

"Vilonia & Pafford

"Schultz Rd, Vilonia, AR 72173

"Shooting just occurred

"*14yr old female shot 15 yr old male

"*Requesting SWAT

"*Requesting medflight to land at old Airvac base."

The post ended with a note that the suspect was "last seen running down Simpson."

Rodgers joined the Facebook group that night.

"If not for this group we would have had no idea there was a dangerous person nearby," she said.

MAN OF FEW WORDS

The Facebook group went live on Feb. 16 of this year. In nine months, it has gained 11,500 members.

While members can post their own updates or questions, the group's feed is mainly populated by posts from Adcock, its founder.

Adcock is a man of few words, on Facebook, in real life and over the phone.

The 31-year-old is a "born and bred" native of Little Rock.

"Probably be dead in Little Rock, too," Adcock says.

For 16 years, Adcock has worked as a volunteer firefighter. He said he got his start around age 15 as part of a junior firefighter program.

When not at his paying job as a school bus driver in Bryant, Adcock serves as captain of Paron's Station 1 in west Saline County. The station, which Adcock joined about six months ago, is made up of 19 volunteers.

When's he's not out on a call, he's posting short and to-the-point updates to the group.

"Northeast

"Olive Hill Dr, Mabelvale, AR 72103

"Medical Alarm-Fall with head injury," read one post from Saturday morning.

Another from Friday:

"LRFD

"Grand Ave, Little Rock, AR 72204

"Shooting just occurred."

The updates are typically joined by a satellite image of the incident area.

These minimal details in real time (or close to it) are courtesy of a radio connected to the Arkansas Wireless Information Network and publicly available scanner apps. They've become a daily lifeline for citizens of Central Arkansas.

Multiple group members cited Wuanya Smith's escape from the Saline County jail in September as a moment when Adcock's updates proved useful.

"I live not far from the sheriff's lockup in Saline County, and knowing what was going on in my neighborhood when they had the escapee a few weeks back just made me more aware," said Wona Chennault. "For me it is like a neighborhood watch, only on a larger scale. ... I was able to call my elderly parents and tell them to shut and lock their doors."

Another member, Jordan Wood-Garvey, said they "found out my dad was having a medical emergency because I saw it posted" in the group.

Adcock's reasoning for creating the group is fairly simple.

"I think the community who pays taxes & dues should know what's going on in their community," Adcock said via Facebook Messenger when first approached for the story.

Later, on the phone, he was a little more blunt.

"You know, you hear sirens and you want to know what the hell's going on," Adcock says. "So hey, there ya go."

There's nothing fancy about what Adcock does.

Katherine McMahon, who volunteers with Adcock at the Paron station, where she serves as treasurer, routinely sees him posting the updates.

"He walks in with a radio on his shoulder all the time listening to it," McMahon says. "I'll see him up here at the station. He'll be doing something, he'll stop, type something in on his phone and he doesn't ever mention it. I mean, he never talks about it. He just does it."

What's it like knowing his Facebook group has had a tangible impact on people?

"That's good to know. Everybody needs a little help in the end," Adcock said.

Not everyone is a fan of what Adcock does.

NOT A HOBBY THESE DAYS

The days of citizens being able to monitor a police radio as a hobby, especially in Little Rock, are not what they used to be.

In July 2014, Little Rock police completely blocked public access to its radio channel. That followed North Little Rock's encrypting its transmission the previous January. Now, NLRPD's channel can be heard on a 30-minute delay.

In the years since 2014, other cities -- including Denver, San Jose and Baltimore -- have gone to encrypted channels, according to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

It was reported in September by amny.com that New York City is considering encrypting its channel, blocking out citizens and media.

The common defense of the transition, as it was in Little Rock, has been first responders' safety and keeping potentially coordinating criminals from eavesdropping on channels to get an upper hand.

Adcock's Facebook group isn't the first one he's operated.

He started over this year due to "too much drama" in the original one.

Adcock attributed that drama to criticism from other first responders, particularly "career firefighters," or paid first responders, who don't like what he's doing.

One local first responder who happens to be part of the group, but isn't a fan of what Adcock does, shared their thoughts but wished to remain anonymous.

"There's a reason the law was changed regarding internet radio broadcasting of calls so that Fire/EMS/PD could do what they need to do without interference from nosey Nancy, media, and people who might want to do harm to the responders or other folks involved," they said. "This is to protect the responders and the patients or those involved."

They added that putting out information or pictures of incidents before families can be notified is "incredibly wrong ethically."

"There's that word, 'ethically,'" Adcock says with a laugh. "That ain't law. ... It is what it is, but I don't post pictures."

Adcock's critic later said, "I think it's in bad taste and especially in bad taste when the person that's running this page is in that world. ... (Adcock's) been involved in four or five different volunteer departments and they keep getting unceremoniously removed."

Before Paron, Adcock said he served at the Quail Creek and Crystal volunteer stations.

When reached for comment, Crystal didn't respond. Quail Creek Chief James Church said via email that Adcock "left on his own terms when questioned about an incident" he had been made aware of "that I am not at liberty to discuss."

In a text, Adcock said he left because he "didn't agree with his leadership decisions," but not over anything specific.

"I was going to take a break (because) I was running all the calls and (Church) brought up that I was 'burnt out,'" Adcock said. "I went home (and) packed up all my stuff that I brought up to (the fire department). That night they got a call and I found out that he deleted (my) FD email, activate911 app and everything. So that right there was a sign for me that they didn't want me there."

However, in the Facebook group, where it seems as if Adcock is everywhere, his services are welcome.