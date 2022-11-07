Halloween event draws 1,400

The first Halloween Carnival at historic Taylor Field drew close to 1,400 children and family members – despite heavy rains earlier in the day Oct. 29.

"About an hour before the stadium gates were open to the public, the Baseball gods took over and the rain stopped for the rest of the night," Jeff Gross, Halloween Committee chairman, said in news release. "I know we have a lot of baseball love from many who have passed on that played a key role at historic Taylor Field, and you could feel their presence during this event."

Kids, accompanied by their parents and guardians, poured through the gates for 3½ hours. More than 25,000 pieces of candy and prizes were given out during the event.

Parts of the street (Jim Hill Way) were blocked off in front of Taylor Field for safety by a Pine Bluff firetruck and Pine Bluff police cars.

The Jefferson County sheriff's office staff was present early and the Halloween Committee security staff of Buddy Owen and Mike Reed patrolled the parking lot all night making sure everyone was safe, according to the release.

Gross offered special thanks to Carlos James, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff baseball coach, and the entire team as they showed up to help at the carnival.

"I reached out to Carlos several weeks ago about his team coming out to help," said Gross. "He said 'I got you, Coach.' And, wow, did they help!"

Stacy Haynes, games coordinator, along with the Halloween Committee and Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department, coordinated more than 25 UAPB baseball players to oversee 15 inside games. A bounce house and slide were also on hand for the kids to enjoy.

Gross thanked the Halloween Committee: Alan and Frances Frazier, Sheri Storie, Terry Locke, Sven and Amanda Hipp, Stacy Haynes, Mike Reed, Buddy Owen, Scott Donaldson, Kenny and Rebecca Stone, and Anthony and Neshaunia Foots.

Organizers also thanked the sponsors and donors including: Mayor Shirley Washington, Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission, Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Department, Pine Bluff Police Department, Jefferson County sheriff's office, Pine Bluff Street Department, Corrections Department, Pine Bluff IAFF Local 14, Mike Holcomb Campaign, Rison Starz Dance Academy, Showcase of Floors, Gloria Hillman Campaign, Arkansas Mill Supply, Dollar Tree, Super One Foods, Father and Sons, Subway, D-Bat, Domino's, Hestand Stadium, Pine Bluff High School Class of 1990, UAPB Baseball Team, Coach Carlos James, Coach Ryan Stinson, Scott Robinson, Betty Brown, Stephen Inman, Justin Cheek and Nicke Locke.