HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings for playoff time





The regular season in high school football came to a conclusion last week with many games played on Thursday, most Friday kickoffs moved up due to the storm system that came through the state and even Saturday games.

To put it mildly, it was an unusual conclusion to the regular season. The playoff brackets are now set.

Bryant stayed at No. 1 overall with a 34-16 victory Saturday night over Conway. The Wampus Cats dropped from No. 5 to No. 7 overall.

The No. 1 teams in each of the classifications as the playoffs begin are Bryant in Class 7A, Little Rock Catholic (no one saw that 10-0 season coming) in Class 6A, Joe T. Robinson in Class 5A, Arkadelphia in Class 4A, Prescott in Class 3A and Hazen in Class 2A.

Here are the updated rankings as the playoffs begin:

OVERALL

Bryant Cabot Bentonville Little Rock Catholic Greenwood Pulaski Academy Conway Joe T. Robinson Shiloh Christian Arkadelphia

CLASS 7A

Bryant Cabot Bentonville Conway Fayetteville

CLASS 6A

Little Rock Catholic Greenwood Pulaski Academy Little Rock Christian Benton

CLASS 5A

Joe T. Robinson Shiloh Christian Little Rock Parkview Little Rock Mills Wynne

CLASS 4A

Arkadelphia Warren Harding Academy Star City Malvern

CLASS 3A

Prescott Rison Charleston Melbourne Booneville

CLASS 2A