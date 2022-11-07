HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings for playoff time

The regular season in high school football came to a conclusion last week with many games played on Thursday, most Friday kickoffs moved up due to the storm system that came through the state and even Saturday games.
To put it mildly, it was an unusual conclusion to the regular season. The playoff brackets are now set.
Bryant stayed at No. 1 overall with a 34-16 victory Saturday night over Conway. The Wampus Cats dropped from No. 5 to No. 7 overall.
The No. 1 teams in each of the classifications as the playoffs begin are Bryant in Class 7A, Little Rock Catholic (no one saw that 10-0 season coming) in Class 6A, Joe T. Robinson in Class 5A, Arkadelphia in Class 4A, Prescott in Class 3A and Hazen in Class 2A.
Here are the updated rankings as the playoffs begin:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Cabot
- Bentonville
- Little Rock Catholic
- Greenwood
- Pulaski Academy
- Conway
- Joe T. Robinson
- Shiloh Christian
- Arkadelphia
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Cabot
- Bentonville
- Conway
- Fayetteville
CLASS 6A
- Little Rock Catholic
- Greenwood
- Pulaski Academy
- Little Rock Christian
- Benton
CLASS 5A
- Joe T. Robinson
- Shiloh Christian
- Little Rock Parkview
- Little Rock Mills
- Wynne
CLASS 4A
- Arkadelphia
- Warren
- Harding Academy
- Star City
- Malvern
CLASS 3A
- Prescott
- Rison
- Charleston
- Melbourne
- Booneville
CLASS 2A
- Hazen
- Bigelow
- Carlisle
- Dierks
- East Poinsett County