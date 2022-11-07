Tamara Curtis, the Broward County, Fla., public defender representing Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, is being investigated on an allegation that she raised her middle finger at a camera in frustration over how a judge was receiving her courtroom arguments, Florida Bar Association spokeswoman Jennifer Krell Davis said.

Michael Close was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting a 21-year-old woman with a semi-automatic rifle and wounding her boyfriend as they walked their dog near Coors Field in Denver.

Thomas Wallace, 58, was being held on $1 million bond on suspicion of second-degree murder, concealing a dead body, theft of a pickup and trafficking in stolen property after he was accused of trying to pawn the chainsaw used to dismember an 80-year-old Air Force veteran’s body.

P i e p e r L ew i s , a n 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who pleaded guilty to killing a man she claimed raped her, escaped from a Des Moines, Iowa, women’s center where she was serving her probation sentence, authorities said.

Agnes Callamard, secretary-general of Amnesty International, warned that Egypt had no more than 72 hours to save the life of Alaa Abdel Fattah, a 40-year-old jailed dissident who escalated a hunger strike to mark the start of the COP27 climate summit.

Darrin Johnson, 26, was charged with a federal hate crime in connection with an assault on an Asian American student at the University of Cincinnati in which federal prosecutors say he yelled racial threats and punched the victim, resulting in a minor concussion and cuts on his face.

Dan Crenshaw, a Republican U.S. representative from Texas, said the claim promoted by conservative “political personalities” and former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was rigged is a “lie meant to rile people up.” Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the Law & Justice party in Poland, told an audience at a campaign event that the country’s fertility rate is low because young Polish women “continue to drink like their equals until they’re 25.” Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, said armed right-wing activists gathering near ballot drop boxes in Arizona are “simply observing and it helps us at the end to give assurance to the voters to say, ‘Listen, we were there.’”



