Jefferson perseveres despite pain

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson played through pain in his shoulder and was clearly off his game in Saturday's 21-19 loss to Liberty.

While Jefferson rebounded from a slow start to lead a fourth quarter rally, his early misfires led Coach Sam Pittman to ask offensive coordinator Kendal Briles if the Hogs should turn to Malik Hornsby.

"Yeah, I had talked to KB [Briles] about it a little bit," Pittman said. "He told me what I needed to hear, that KJ is our guy and he'll get going here eventually. And he is our guy.

"That was in my opinion, that was the right thing to do, leaving him in there. And he did. He got us all the way down there to evidently that far to tie the game."

Jefferson looked out of sync in the early going, missing open receivers, not seeing other potential targets and hanging in the pocket longer than normal, as pointed out by SEC Network analyst Aaron Murray, the former Georgia quarterback.

Jefferson was sacked four times while going 23 of 37 for 284 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, the first two-pick game of his career.

"He was banged up this week," Pittman said. "He did practice every day. He didn't throw a whole lot this week but he did practice. Yeah, I think he's sore."

Pittman added the Razorbacks looked out of sync on offense.

"For whatever reason," he said. "Maybe it's because KJ didn't throw the ball a tremendous amount this week. I don't know. But we were out of rhythm. He seemed to be out of rhythm back there. Either that or we weren't getting open because he was having a hard time finding receivers."

Jefferson heated up starting late in the first half. He completed eight consecutive passes at one point and connected on his final five throws of the game, including touchdown passes covering 5 and 8 yards to tight end Trey Knox.

"I would just say we all got in sync and started executing," receiver Jadon Haselwood said of the Hogs' final two touchdown drives. "Everybody just got on the same page. We all knew we didn't start fast and whatnot, but we just had to keep talking to each other, keep encouraging."

After his 6 for 13 start Jefferson completed 17 of 24 throws. He finished with a 133.7 pass efficiency rating, one of his lowest figures of the year.

Pittman, asked about the inordinate number of pass breakups (7) logged by the Flames, said Jefferson obviously didn't play as well as he had most of the season.

"'I'll say this, he wanted to win," Pittman said. "I mean, he was busting his butt down there at end and making plays, trying to get us to overtime. He just didn't throw the ball as well as he normally does."

Ranking wins

Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze said the win over Arkansas ranks way up there in his work with the Flames.

"This one may be number one," he said. "I don't know, I'll have to process all that. We've beat some ACCs, but to come into an SEC stadium ...

"I know it's hard as heck to bring an SEC roster in a stadium on the road in this league and win. It's hard. I lived it. Again, to bring our Group of Five roster in here to win, it's going to be hard-pressed to say this is not at least 1A or 1B."

The win came at a cost for the Flames, who lost leading rusher Dae Dae Hunter to a knee injury and defensive ends Durrell Johnson and TreShaun Clark to undisclosed injuries during the game.

Johnson accounted for a team-high 9 total tackles, 4 solo, 2 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. His replacement Stephen Sings V was involved in the stop of quarterback KJ Jefferson on Arkansas' failed two-point try with 1:11 remaining.

'Famous' McAdoo

Freshman Quincey McAdoo made plays on Saturday that will most likely earn him increased playing time and larger roles through the rest of his career.

The receiver-turned-cornerback from Clarendon blocked a punt for a third quarter safety, then seized a ball away from a Liberty receiver for his first interception to spark a touchdown drive during the Razorbacks' comeback attempt.

"It was just a dream come true for me, really," McAdoo said. "I come from Clarendon, and we don't really get people to make it in to college, not even just football, just make it in to college. It was a dream come true for me, for sure."

McAdoo rushed through cleanly on a Liberty punt late in the third quarter and blocked it right off the foot of punter Aiden Alves, knocking it through the back of the end zone to bring Arkansas within 21-5.

"Coach [Scott] Fountain, I mean, he was telling me all week, like, 'If you want to be famous, you'll block a punt. If you want to be famous, you'll block a punt,'" McAdoo said. "I guess I wanted to be famous."

McAdoo said his ball skills helped in his literal takeaway against receiver Noah Frith at the Arkansas 16.

"I didn't know, to be honest with you, that he was going to pick a pass, but I knew that he was going to play well from practice," Coach Sam Pittman said. "He started a lot, a couple of days in practice, played a lot with the ones. But he's a competitor. Man, what a great pick at that point of the game.

"He's a gamer, a freshman. I think he'll have a great career here. I was proud of him."

$1.5M loss

Liberty pocketed a guarantee of $1.5 million for Saturday's game, according to reporting by The News & Advance of Lynchburg, Va.

That payout equalled the highest amount paid to a Razorback opponent for a game lost by Arkansas. The Razorbacks also had contracts calling for $1.5 million guarantees for losses to San Jose State and Western Kentucky in 2019.

Landers leads

Receiver Matt Landers continued his hot play Saturday.

The senior transfer led Arkansas with 119 yards, catching 6 passes on 7 targets. After finishing with 115 yards at Auburn last weekend, he has surpassed 100 yards in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. He also had 99-yard receiving yards at Brigham Young on Oct. 15.

Landers has 35 catches for a team-high 594 yards and 3 touchdowns, all of which came in the 52-35 win at BYU.

Flu recovery

Liberty quarterback Johnathan Bennett went the distance after missing practice time during the week while battling the flu, according to Coach Hugh Freeze.

Bennett went 15 of 25 for 224 yards, with 3 touchdowns, 1 interception and a 166.9 efficiency rating, giving the former third teamer back-to-back wins over Brigham Young and Arkansas.

"I thought he did a really nice job running the offense," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "Obviously their game plan was to get a lead and then use the 40-second clock the entire game. He ran that to perfection, made some really nice throws.

"I think they got enough lead at half that they kind of quit throwing the ball a lot. They were having success doing that. I thought he played a really good game. He's a very good competitor, made some yards with his feet. I thought he did a good job."

-- Scottie Bordelon of WholeHogSports.com contributed to this report