Jets snap Bills’ four-game streak

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The sky was falling for the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills.

They were losing a close game to their AFC East rivals in the second half -- and an overhead video camera malfunctioned, disrupting a promising drive and appearing to be a poorly timed omen.

Then, the Jets pulled off a picture-perfect comeback.

"We're too young to flinch," Coach Robert Saleh said after New York's stunning 20-17 victory Sunday.

The defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to send the Jets (6-3) into their bye-week break a half-game behind the division-leading Bills (6-2).

"I know a lot of people are going to be surprised, right?" Saleh said. "I don't think there's a person surprised in the locker room."

With the game tied at 17-17, the Jets got the ball at their own 4 and 7:53 left -- and they hit the ground running.

After marching downfield to the Bills 18 on eight straight running plays while draining the clock against a weary Buffalo defense, Wilson connected with Denzel Mims for 12 yards on third-and-5. But the drive stalled when Wilson was sacked by Damar Hamlin on third down and the Jets settled for Zuerlein's field goal.

Allen got the ball back, but couldn't manage much.

A holding call on Dion Dawkins wiped out a long pass to Stefon Diggs. Two plays later, Bryce Huff had a strip-sack of Allen that Buffalo recovered at its 14.

After an incompletion to Diggs, Allen launched a deep desperation pass to Gabe Davis -- but rookie Sauce Gardner knocked the ball away and sealed the unlikely victory for the Jets. It also ended the Bills' four-game winning streak.

"We expected to win this game," Wilson said.

Wilson finished 18 of 25 for 154 yards and a TD pass to James Robinson, who scored for the first time since being acquired last week from Jacksonville. Michael Carter had a 6-yard touchdown run.

But the defense did its job against Allen, intercepting him twice and sacking him five times. Allen was 18 of 34 for 205 yards -- held without a TD pass for the first time since Week 17 of last season against Atlanta -- and the INTs by Gardner and Jordan Whitehead.

Allen ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns, but the Bills fell to 0-2 against division opponents.

"It's tough to win in this league when you're playing a good team and your quarterback plays like [crap]," Allen said. "Made some bad decisions tonight. Really cost our team."

Allen was seen flexing his right hand after the strip-sack.

"There's some slight pain," he said. "I'll get through it."

Things took a strange turn when Wilson and the Jets' offense were marching downfield on their opening drive of the second half. A SkyCam camera whirled out of control and delayed the play on the field for 12 minutes until a camera operator was able to corral it.

"It only happens to the Jets," a smiling Saleh said.

Added Wilson: "I've never seen that before."

The teams resumed play, but the Jets were immediately called for a false start penalty. Three plays later, Wilson was sacked by Von Miller and his fumble recovered by A.J. Epenesa to give Buffalo the ball.

The sack gave Miller 122 1/2 for his career, surpassing Simeon Rice (122) for 20th place on the NFL's list.

But then New York's defense stiffened, with Quinnen Williams sacking Allen and Gardner coming up with an interception to give the Jets the ball at the Bills 19. Wilson's 7-yard pass to Robinson put the Jets ahead 17-14 with 4:03 left in the third quarter.

Tyler Bass' 51-yard field goal tied it for Buffalo with 13:33 remaining.

"We had opportunities overall and we shot ourselves in the foot," Bills Coach Sean McDermott said. "Give credit where credit is due. They made more plays than we did. In some ways, we beat ourselves."

Buffalo7703--17

NY Jets3773--20

First quarter

Buf--Allen 1 run (Bass kick), 4:39.

NYJ--FG Zuerlein 53, :31.

Second quarter

Buf--Allen 36 run (Bass kick), 6:30.

NYJ--Carter 6 run (Zuerlein kick), :32.

Third quarter

NYJ--Robinson 7 pass from Z.Wilson (Zuerlein kick), 4:03.

Fourth quarter

Buf--FG Bass 51, 13:33.

NYJ--FG Zuerlein 28, 1:43.

A--83,135.

BufNYJ

First downs1921

Total Net Yards317310

Rushes-yards22-13434-174

Passing183136

Punt Returns1-180-0

Kickoff Returns1-02-40

Interceptions Ret.0-02-21

Comp-Att-Int18-34-218-25-0

Sacked-Yards Lost5-222-18

Punts2-55.53-49.0

Fumbles-Lost2-02-1

Penalties-Yards3-303-30

Time of Possession27:1632:44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Buffalo, Allen 9-86, Singletary 8-24, Cook 4-15, McKenzie 1-9. NY Jets, Carter 12-76, Robinson 13-48, Z.Wilson 5-24, T.Johnson 2-17, G.Wilson 1-7, A.Davis 1-2.

PASSING--Buffalo, Allen 18-34-2-205. NY Jets, Z.Wilson 18-25-0-154.

RECEIVING--Buffalo, Diggs 5-93, Singletary 4-24, Knox 3-25, Davis 2-33, Cook 2-18, McKenzie 2-12. NY Jets, G.Wilson 8-92, Uzomah 3-16, Robinson 2-5, Mims 1-12, Carter 1-10, Conklin 1-7, Berrios 1-6, Smith 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Buffalo, Bass 55.