Tyson Foods executive arrested after being found asleep in woman’s bed





FAYETTEVILLE -- John R. Tyson, chief financial officer for Tyson Foods, was arrested Sunday morning after a Fayetteville woman called police to report she returned to her home and found a man sleeping in her bed.

Tyson, 32, of Springdale, was arrested in connection with public intoxication and criminal trespass, both misdemeanor offenses. He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 2:23 a.m. on Sunday and released at 8:39 p.m. Sunday on $415 bond. According to information from the jail, Tyson has a court date of Dec. 1 on the charges.

Police were called to 445 N. Mock Ave. in Fayetteville at 1:48 a.m. on Sunday on a report of a burglary.

According to a preliminary police report, a woman told police she returned home and found a man she didn't know asleep in her bed. The woman, who wasn't identified by name, told police she thought the front door had been left unlocked.

The woman gave an officer permission to enter the home and Tyson was found sleeping in a back bedroom on the first floor of the residence. His clothing was on the floor of the bedroom and the officer identified Tyson from his Arkansas driver's license.

The officer woke Tyson, according to the report, and he sat up but didn't respond verbally. After briefly sitting up, Tyson laid back down and attempted to go to sleep. The officer said there was an odor of intoxicants coming from Tyson and his movements were sluggish and uncoordinated.

Tyson was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Tyson's address was redacted from the police report for safety reasons, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department. Murphy said the woman's name was withheld for the same reason.

According to information from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Tyson's address was listed as 5001 Greathouse Springs Road in Springdale.

Tyson was named as chief financial officer for Springdale-based Tyson Foods in September. He also is in charge of enterprise strategy and sustainability, according to a company statement announcing his being named chief financial officer. He joined Tyson in 2019, according to information from the company.

A message left with Derek Burleson, Tyson Foods director of public relations, seeking comment on Tyson's arrest wasn't immediately returned.



