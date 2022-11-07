Lady Lions, UA vie tonight

It’s no secret the University of Arkansas carries the flagship banner of an entire state, so stepping foot on the UA Pine Bluff campus for the first time ever may be of little consequence to the Razorback women’s basketball team.

“I don’t think there’s any pressure at all,” said 6-foot-4 red-shirt freshman Maryam Dauda, the Bentonville High graduate set to m a ke h e r official collegiate debut tonight. “I just think we have to have the mentality to go there and play hard and act like it’s a team from another state, not two hours or so.” But Arkansas has seen UAPB before, beating them handily in two previous meetings. The Razorbacks have embraced competing against other in-state programs across a number of sports, a practice the U of A shunned until the late 2010s as a way to build its fan base across the state.

“Getting to reach those fans in that part of the state is a positive for us,” junior guard Rylee Langerman said of visiting Pine Bluff. “I think it will be a really exciting atmosphere to play in.” The Lady Lions and Razorbacks will tip off at 6 tonight, but Arkansas won’t be the first program from a Power Five program to step foot inside 4,100-seat H.O. Clemmons Arena. The University of Arizona had that honor on Dec. 18, 2011, to a sparse crowd, winning 67-37.

Still, Arkansas’ appearance could come before a sold-out crowd, a rarity even for UAPB’s Southwestern Athletic Conference games. A UAPB spokesperson said Sunday that he was unable to verify Arkansas’ report of a sellout, but added that it was likely the game would reach that status by today.

“I hope it gives an opportunity for people that may not get to Northwest Arkansas to see a home game and to see their own local team,” sixth-year Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. “This is a fun team to watch. People in Pine Bluff need to come out and watch our team — whether it’s our team or not. This is a fun team to watch. They are loaded.” The Razorbacks beat the Lady Lions 96-53 last November and 86-52 in December 2020, both in Fayetteville. But UAPB didn’t have as many transfers from other Division I programs as with this season’s team.

Eight players, including SWAC Preseason Player of the Year Zaay Green, have played on Division I teams before coming to Pine Bluff. Two of them have been on Southeastern Conference rosters — Green at Texas A&M and Tennessee and junior center Maori Davenport at Georgia (also at Rutgers of the Big Ten). Two — forward Azaria Robinson and guard Raziya Potter — previously played at UA Little Rock. And another, former University of Memphis Tiger Coriah Beck, is the daughter of a former Razorback.

UAPB has brought back junior center Maya Peat, sophomore guard Stephanie Okowi, junior guard Takaylyn Busby and sophomore Kourtney Rittenberry along with Green. But the Lady Lions’ roster has been retooled so much that Neighbors couldn’t rely on game film to accurately scout fourth-year Coach Dawn Thornton’s team.

“That’s something we’re emphasizing because they have an entirely new teamand they have some amazing new transfers in,” Langer-man said. “It’s going to be a really good game, especially the environment we’re going to play in. You can’t even compare it to last year at all. It’s a completely different game.” For many Razorback followers, this game may evoke memories of the regular visits to the Pine Bluff Convention Center the Arkansas men’s team made from the facility’s opening in 1976 to the fall of 1992, the season before the U of A’s Bud Walton Arena opened. The most famous of those games was Arkansas’ 65-64 win over then-No. 1 University of North Carolina in February 1984 despite Michael Jordan’s 21 points.

Arkansas now gets to add another Pine Bluff memory to its long athletic history — in the self-proclaimed Flagship of the Delta.

“I’m going to pull for Pine Bluff every game of the year except for Monday night,” Neighbors said. “I hope they do the same for us, and I think that helps grow women’s basketball in all areas of our state. Us going there, I hope it starts a trend. I’d love to see a lot more programs go on the road to in-state schools and just not be afraid of those games.”

Golden Lions basketball

What: Women’s game vs. University of Arkansas; men’s game at Texas Christian University

When: Women’s game at 6 tonight; men’s game at 7 tonight

Where: Women’s game at H.O. Clemmons Arena, UAPB campus; men’s game at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth

Audio/Video: Women’s game at uapblionsroar.com/watch and KPBA-FM 99.3; men’s game on Big 12 Now (available on ESPN+)/klif.com (KLIF-AM 570, Dallas)



