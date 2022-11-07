Absolutely heartless

I agree with Drew Jansen that Donald Trump's influence is all over the attack on Paul Pelosi. And unless I missed it, or it was done privately, there's been no comment or expression of sympathy from Trump about this.

For heaven's sake, he worked with Nancy Pelosi during his presidency. To not acknowledge the attack or express sympathy about it tells me that he sees the connection and/or he is the heartless person that I believe him to be.

JOYCE WILLIAMS

North Little Rock

Learned under Trump

With so many letters criticizing Sarah Sanders, I wondered if they were asleep during the time she served as press secretary for former President Trump. I remember good times and very good governing by that administration. Groceries and gas were low, we didn't have millions of illegals and many criminals flooding over our southern border, many with illegal drugs that are killing our kids, it seems crime was a lot lower than it is now, and overall inflation was not present. So the bottom line is, were you better off two years ago, or are you better off now?

And I will admit, I didn't care for Trump's personality, but I think we were a lot better off with his policies. I think Ms. Sanders learned a lot while serving in Washington. I'm voting for her.

RUSTY TAYLOR

Russellville

Hunting and fishing

Kudos to the Democrat-Gazette for the Q&A in the sports section about the governor's role in hunting, fishing and conservation in our Natural State. Many like myself overlook this topic and its importance. Chris Jones and Ricky Dale Harrington reminded me that we have much to offer--trout fishing, bass fishing, numerous lakes, too many hogs and deer, duck hunting, camping, boating, the list goes on, from recreation to putting food on the table, opportunity for increased tourism, and what a great activity for our youth.

And thumbs down to noticeably absent Sarah "not there-a."

CHRIS WILLIS

Siloam Springs

Questionable polling

Just can't wait till the final results are in for the governor's race to see how accurate the current polling is that gives Sarah Huckabee Sanders a 10-point lead. Best I remember, Jay Barth missed the 2020 Senate and French Hill's margin by quite a bit!

I have decided that polls these days are not an accurate reading of voters, but are conducted by partisan hacks to try and influence voters to back their preferred candidate.

JOE FINLEY

Fordyce