LIVE UPDATES: No. 10 Arkansas opens season vs. North Dakota State

4:44, 1H - Arkansas 24, North Dakota State 21

Joseph Pinion is in the eight-man rotation tonight. He checked in and on his first defensive possession was hit with a foul on a Bison three-point attempt.

North Dakota State tied the game by making 2 of 3 free throws, then the Razorbacks went on a 5-0 run ahead of the final media timeout of the half. Devo Davis got a layup to go in transition, then Ricky Council and Trevon Brazile made 3 of 4 free throws.

Arkansas is 0 of 3 from three-point range. Brazile is 0 of 2.

Derrian Ford, the freshman from Magnolia, just checked in the game. He is one of nine players who have seen the floor in the half.

Those who have not: Jalen Graham, Makhel Mitchell, Barry Dunning.

North Dakota State is 6 of 22 from the floor tonight and is 1 of its last 8 from the floor. If Arkansas could put a run together, it might be able to create all the separation it needs based on the way it has defended when not fouling.

7:51, 1H - Arkansas 19, North Dakota State 17

Again, not much going for the Razorbacks on the offensive end. They are now 0 of 2 from deep after a bad miss from Trevon Brazile and transition attempt from Ricky Council.

Kamani Johnson was assessed a technical foul for flopping moments ago. A new rule in college basketball is there is no warning for flopping. It is one shot for the opposing team.

Anthony Black and Davonte Davis have combined for all five of Arkansas' turnovers so far. Black has three, which is pretty uncharacteristic.

North Dakota State is shooting 31.3% so far. The Razorbacks' defense, when it does not foul, has been pretty dang good.

11:48, 1H - Arkansas 16, North Dakota State 14

Not the best offensive stretch there for the Razorbacks, who are clearly still trying to figure out their next best source of offense with Nick Smith out.

Ricky Council provided some early pop with six points. Makhi Mitchell has four points to this point and has looked good in ball-screen stuff. If he can finish with greater efficiency and not commit silly fouls, he is going to play a lot of minutes.

He eats up a lot of space and commands so much attention rolling into the lane and toward the rim.

Seven players have checked in for the Razorbacks. Among the notables who have not: Jalen Graham, Makhel Mitchell and Barry Dunning.

The Razorbacks have not yet attempted a three tonight.

15:49, 1H - Arkansas 11, North Dakota State 8

Makhi Mitchell capped an entertaining first few minutes of the season with a nice catch on a short roll in ball-screen actions, great footwork and a strong finish at the rim. Saw a lot of that at Texas on Oct. 29.

Arkansas got off to a good start defensively. It forced 4 turnovers in the first couple of minutes and came up with 3 steals, and the Razorbacks were able to turn them into 6 points.

Ricky Council leads Arkansas with six points so far. He added the first field goal of the season in transition after coming up with a steal, then later knocked down a tough turnaround jumper from the left short corner.

Trevon Brazile was the first Razorback off the bench, checking in for Kamani Johnson.

Anthony Black also got a floater to go, and Davonte Davis scored the season's first point at the line.

Pregame

Arkansas' starters: Anthony Black, Ricky Council, Davonte Davis, Kamani Johnson and Makhi Mitchell

Big news dropped a few hours before tipoff that freshman guard Nick Smith, a consensus preseason All-SEC first-team selection, will not play tonight for precautionary reasons, according to a program release. He is going through right knee management and there is no timetable for his return.

The Razorbacks enter Eric Musselman's fourth season ranked 10th in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. They are also picked to finish second in the SEC behind Kentucky.

Tonight is the official debut for an Arkansas roster that features 11 newcomers – five transfers, six freshmen – and returners Davis and Johnson.

North Dakota State's starters: Luke Yoder, Grant Nelson, Lance Waddles, Boden Skunberg and Andrew Morgan

The Bison begin Year 9 of the Dave Richman era off a 23-win season in 2021-22. They came one victory shy of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.

North Dakota State on Nov. 2 defeated Division-II exhibition opponent Minnesota-Crookston 98-64 and placed five players in double figures. Sophomore forward Andrew Morgan (6-10) led with 22 points and 7 rebounds in 18 minutes.

Freshman guard Tajavis Miller added 18 points and junior forward Grant Nelson, who Musselman labeled the team’s star, had 17. Miller made a game-high 6 three-pointers on 10 attempts.

The Bison, as a team, made 15 of 34 attempts from deep. Freshman guard Lance Waddles made 4 threes.