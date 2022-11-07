Miami proving to be a contender

For years no decades, the Miami Dolphins fight song heard after a home score has almost been wince-inducing, close to a mockery: "Cause, when you say Miami, you're talkin' Su-per Bowl!" Yeah, in the 1970s and maybe the '80s.

But this past week, Fins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa declared, "We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here."

Not afraid of putting it out there. Not afraid of jinxes, of setting the bar too high or getting hopes up. It was a breakthrough of sorts, a public statement of confidence.

A game like Sunday backs it all up -- not to say Miami is suddenly a Super Bowl contender, but to suggest the trajectory is right and the good feelings warranted.

A 35-32 road victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

A symphony of offense -- Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and even signs of a running game..

A special-teams touchdown.

A third straight victory making it 6-3 on the season.

OK, the defense wasn't great to put it charitably. Justin Fields ran for 178 yards, most ever by a quarterback in an NFL regular season game.

"He's as fast as any skill-position runner," said Fins Coach Mike McDaniel. "He makes small windows of opportunity gigantic very fast."

But don't get greedy, Dolfans.

This is a good team. An exciting team. One capable of winning a shootout. And it's been awhile on all counts.

This is a Dolphins team that is playoff-good and capable of being more.

Take the win.

"WINdy City," as the Dolphins' own website could not resist noting after the triumph in Chicago.

Miami has beaten the Super Bowl-favorite Bills. The Fins won free agency (Terron Armstead signing), won the offseason (Tyreek Hill trade) and now are emboldened by the trade-deadline win: Linebacker Bradley Chubb (along with running back Jeff Wilson). Tua leads the NFL in passer rating, and Hill is on pace to top 2,000 yards receiving, which would be a first in league history.

It is all of that that led to the Super Bowl chatter that led to Tagovailoa mentioning, "We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls."

Is Miami as good as Buffalo, as Kansas City, as Philadelphia and some others? Probably not.

But Miami is good enough to stir imagination, and hope.

Sunday, Tagovailoa hit 21 of 30 passes for 302 yards, 3 TDs and no interceptions. He was not perfect; he underthrew Waddle late on what should have been a score. But Miami is now on a 13-2 run with him starting.

Hill caught seven passes for 143 yards and a score.

Waddle had five for 85 yards and one Waddle dance.

The two receivers now have the most combined receiving yards through nine games than any duo in NFL history, surpassing a standard that had stood since 1961.

Jeff Wilson, the new addition, had a terrific hello with nine carries for 51 yards and three catches for 21 including a TD.

Chubb was quiet with limited snaps, and missed a sacks late. But he's a big get whose impact will come clear.

Augmenting an overall great day for the offense, Miami cashed a special-teams TD when Jaelen Phillips blocked a punt and Andrew Van Ginkel returned it all the way.

And the defense, for all it faults stopping Fields, held at the very end, when the Bears were aching for a shot at a tying field goal and overtime.

No overselling here.

Miami at 6-3 is nobody's Super Bowl favorite.

And if you said the Dolphins got mighty lucky late with a non-call on pass interference, I'd not argue much.

But this is an offense firing up. Hill and Waddle have unlocked Tua. The Miami Dolphins with the football are exciting. And fun to watch.

It's been awhile.

Take the win, and let it feel good.