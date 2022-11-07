• Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter remembered his younger brother, 34-year-old singer Aaron Carter, saying Sunday that despite "a complicated relationship," his love for him "never ever faded." Deputies responded around 11 a.m. Saturday following reports of a medical emergency at Aaron Carter's home in Lancaster, Calif. Authorities said a house sitter found a man in the bathtub in the home and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. In an Instagram post with photos of the two through the years, Nick Carter said Sunday his heart was broken after the death of the youngest of five Carter siblings. Aaron Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health. "I have always held onto the hope that he would ... eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," wrote Nick Carter. "The truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. ... God, Please take care of my baby brother." Aaron Carter, a musician and actor, opened for the Backstreet Boys tour in 1997, the same year his gold-selling debut self-titled album was released. He reached triple-platinum status with his sophomore album, 2000's "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)." Carter's acting credits included the television show "Lizzie McGuire" and an appearance on "Dancing With the Stars." He starred alongside his brother, Nick, and their siblings B.J., Leslie and Angel Carter on the E! unscripted series "House of Carters" in 2006.

• Lionel Richie was among nine music acts inducted Saturday into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He opened his set with a rendition of his ballad "Hello." "His songs are the soundtrack of .... everyone's life," Lenny Kravitz said in inducting Richie. After "Hello," Richie breezed into his 1977 hit with the Commodores, "Easy." Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance to play a guitar solo and swap vocals with Richie. That led into a singalong rendition of 1983's "All Night Long." In his acceptance speech, Richie lashed out at those during his career who accused him of straying too far from his Black roots. "Rock 'n' roll is not a color," he said. "It is a vibe. And if we let that vibe come through, this room will grow and grow and grow." Other honorees included Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Harry Belafonte, Judas Priest, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and Dolly Parton, who gave the honor an enthusiastic embrace after temporarily turning it down.