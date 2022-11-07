Nations to weigh climate reparations

U.N. climate talks began in Egypt on Sunday with a deal to discuss how rich countries can help pay for the damage caused by global warming elsewhere.

The breakthrough, reported in advance by Bloomberg, will allow diplomats to officially debate so-called loss and damage for the first time during the two-week conference at Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh resort.

Developing countries have been demanding a discussion on climate reparations since Conference of Parties, or COP, meetings started in the early 1990s.





But industrialized nations that have prospered for two centuries at the expense of the planet repeatedly blocked efforts to add it to the agenda, fearing it would open up demands for billions of dollars in compensation from poorer countries.

Recent climate disasters, such as the floods in Pakistan, had put the issue back into focus.

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said the breakthrough was reached after 48 hours of intense talks concluded with a compromise; the discussion would focus on "cooperation and facilitation" not "liability or compensation."

"Inclusion of this agenda reflects a sense of solidarity and empathy with the suffering of the victims," Shoukry said after taking up his position as COP27 president Sunday.

The delegates would aim to reach a conclusive decision on loss and damage "no later than 2024," he said.

A year of record heat, drought and floods has added urgency to this year's climate talks.

A report issued Sunday by the U.N. World Meteorological Organization said global temperatures are likely to end the year about 2.07 degrees Fahrenheit above the pre-industrial average -- an acceleration that's unleashed "climate chaos" across the planet.

The world is on track to miss its target to limit global warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit by the century's end.

With the COP27 gathering hosted by an African country that's warming faster than the rest of the world, climate reparations are expected to be a key focus.

Developing countries and small island states contributed a tiny amount to historical emissions of planet-warming gases but have been battered by the impact. In recent weeks they had stepped up demands for the issue to at least be discussed.

The smooth adoption of the agenda followed behind-the-scenes negotiations to avoid a skirmish at the start of the conference, when the order of proceedings is agreed.

The opening session was delayed for more than an hour to accommodate final discussions on wording.





While Sunday's agreement counts as a diplomatic success, countries will now have to work out how best to measure loss and damage and how much money will be put on the table by the wealthiest to help the rest.

Developing nations have been burned before. A plan announced in 2009 to provide an annual $100 billion of mitigation and adaptation finance has never been met.

The Alliance of Small Island States welcomed Sunday's development but said the issue should have been addressed long ago. Instead, rich countries continued to burn fossil fuels that are threatening the survival of some islands.

"We do not want to be treated as though you are doing us a favor by adding an agenda item or creating a voluntary fund," it said in a statement. This "reflects the floor of what is acceptable; it is our bare minimum."

Egypt already suffers suffocating heat. The flow of the Nile is dwindling and rising sea levels are damaging some of its most fertile farmland.

As COP27 opened Sunday, one official after another called for participants to move from talks to implementation, warning that the window for meaningful action was closing.

"A reasonable sum is more than zero," Saleemul Huq, a professor at the Independent University in Bangladesh, said in an interview. "Right now, they're offering zero, which is absolutely unacceptable."

GETTING WORSE FASTER

Earth's warming weather and rising seas are getting worse and doing so faster than before, the World Meteorological Organization warned Sunday in a somber note as world leaders started gathering for international climate negotiations.

"The latest State of the Global Climate report is a chronicle of climate chaos," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. "We must answer the planet's distress signal with action -- ambitious, credible climate action."

In its annual state of the climate report, the United Nations' weather agency said that sea level rise in the past decade was double what it was in the 1990s and since January 2020 has jumped at a higher rate than that. Since the decade began, seas are rising at .2 inches per year compared to .08 inches in the 1990s.

The last eight years have been the warmest on record, the WMO said in a report that didn't break new ground but was a collection of recent weather trends, data and impacts in one central place.

"The melting (of ice) game we have lost and also the sea level rate," WMO chief Petteri Taalas told The Associated Press. "There are no positive indicators so far."

The only reason the globe hasn't broken annual temperature records in the past few years is a rare three-year La Nina weather phenomenon, he said.

The data on sea level and average temperatures are nothing compared to how climate change has hit people in extreme weather. The report highlights the summer's flooding in Pakistan that killed more than 1,700 people and displaced 7.9 million, a crippling four-year drought in East Africa that has left more than 18 million hungry, the Yangtze River drying to its lowest level in August and record heat waves broiling people in Europe and China.

"This latest report from the World Meteorological Organization reads like a lab report for a critically ill patient, but in this case the patient is Earth," said climate scientist Jennifer Francis of the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Cape Cod, who wasn't part of the report.

Levels of heat-trapping carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide all reached record high levels, with potent methane increasing at a record pace, the report said.

That means more than just warming temperatures on land. Ice, both Greenland's ice sheet and the world's glaciers, are shrinking precipitously, the report said. For the 26th year in a row, Greenland lost ice when all types of ice are factored in. The volume of glacier snow in Switzerland dropped by more than one-third from 2001 to 2022, the report said.

But 90% of the heat trapped on Earth goes into the ocean and the upper 6,561 feet of the ocean is getting warmer faster. The rate of warming in the last 15 years is 67% faster than since 1971, the report said.

That ocean heat "will continue to warm in the future -- a change which is irreversible on centennial to millennial time scales," the report said.

Outside experts weren't surprised by the report and said no one should be.

"What climate scientists have warned about for decades is upon us. And will continue to worsen without action," said University of Georgia meteorology professor Marshall Shepherd. "Two things must go away: Climate delayism and speaking about climate change impacts in the future tense. It's here."

Information for this article was contributed by John Ainger, Salma El Wardany, Jennifer A. Dlouhy, Laura Millan Lombrana, Mirette Magdy and Akshat Rathi of Bloomberg News (TNS) and by Seth Borenstein of The Associated Press.