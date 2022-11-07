Needing answers

I have several questions for the leaders of both political parties. These are non-rhetorical questions.

1. Why can't we have universal health care?

Many countries have very successful and efficient universal health-care coverage. Some have blended private insurance with government insurance and some just have it provided through nationalized services. Conservative studies show that over 60 percent of U.S. bankruptcies are directly related to medical bills. The cost of a universal health-care program subsidized by federal tax dollars would be more than made up by the extra money plowed into the economy by ending these bankruptcies. Small rural hospitals and clinics would avoid closure which is another great benefit. Sure, we can afford to send Ukraine billions of dollars to fight Russia, but we can't even help our own citizens get medical costs paid for? We find the money we need when the politicians want it found.

2. Why don't we have high speed rail transportation?

China has it. Europe has it. Great Britain and Japan have it. It is less damaging to the environment, fast, cheap compared to air travel, and safe. And while we are discussing infrastructure, why are our superhighways, railways, roads, and bridges crumbling?

3. Why can't we have price controls on pharmaceuticals?

The same drugs, mostly manufactured by the same big pharma companies, sell for one-tenth to one-fifth of what we pay in the U.S. Drugs in Canada, Mexico, India, and Europe, for example, are very affordable to anyone.

The U.S. loses billions of Medicare dollars every year because Medicare is not allowed to negotiate drug prices. The cost of a universal health-care program could easily be mitigated by the savings to Medicare on drug costs if reasonable drug costs such as they have overseas could be required. Even with Medicare and a very good supplemental drug coverage program, my wife and I spend around $7,000 out-of-pocket for medication every year.

4. Why does the U.S. have such a high poverty level compared to other highly industrialized, modern, first- tier countries?

Roughly 17 percent of our population is at or below the poverty level. And the poverty level is considered $12,600 for a single adult and $26,500 for a family of four. How many of you dear readers could pay rent, buy groceries, pay medical bills and car payments at that level? In case you were wondering, the poverty level in Arkansas is fifth from the bottom. Many families are barely treading water above the poverty line by working two or three jobs.

5. Why should any school-age child have to pay for lunch?

We require them to be in school, yet we don't provide a free lunch. And while we're at it, why do teachers have to buy supplies out of their own pockets? Every business I've ever worked for gave me an expense allowance for business-related costs.

6. Why don't we have an equitable income-tax system that is easy to understand and easy for the IRS to make collections?

It seems all Congress has done over the past 50 years is make it overly complicated and create loopholes for the wealthy.

7. Why do these large televangelical churches get tax-exempt status when they are heavily involved in politics?

Their "pastors" get tax-exempt income and housing and the churches, which net millions of dollars every year, pay nothing. They "pray" and preach to millions in their television audience on how to vote. In my opinion, any religious organization that violates the separation of church and state should not be considered tax-exempt.

8. And finally, why can't our Legislature stop worrying about abortion and gay marriage and do something really useful?

Like end the "blue" laws so normal folks can buy a six-pack or a bottle of wine at the grocery store on a Sunday? I mean, come on, people. We have legalized prescription marijuana and we're getting ready to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana. But we can't buy liquor on a Sunday?

Boyd Ward, who lives in Mayflower, is a retired executive, author, and blogger.