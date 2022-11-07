October sees 10 homicides across Pulaski County

Pulaski County law enforcement investigated 10 deaths as homicides in October, one less than September but slightly above the average number of monthly deaths so far in 2022, statistics show.

The month’s toll was dominated by Little Rock homicides, which in October passed the number reported in the city last year and approached or equaled 1993, the city’s deadliest year on record, depending on the metric used.

So far this year, the average number of monthly homicides in Pulaski County is 9.5, putting October just above average, tied with tolls reported in March and June. So far, April was the deadliest month of the year, with 15 deaths investigated as homicides.

Little Rock police investigated the bulk of October’s deaths, with nine in their jurisdiction, while Pulaski County deputies investigated one.

All the month’s killings were the result of gun violence. So far in 2022, just seven of the 96 deaths had a reported cause that was something other than gunfire. In an additional eight, the cause of death had not been released.

The average age of the victims in October’s homicides was 29, lower than the average of 34 for the rest of 2022.

The month’s first killing happened Oct. 2, when Little Rock police arrived at 209 Greencrest Drive following a report of a disturbance. The caller said Alex Stewart, 40, was outside the house and shooting at the people inside, according to a police report.

Officers found a large amount of blood outside the house, and someone inside said Stewart had been shot and taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, where he died of his wounds. Officers also spotted blood and a rifle inside the home.

A 14-year-old boy was identified as a suspect, the report states, and police interviewed the minor and a guardian, according to a news release. The case was presented to a prosecutor to determine if the teenager should be criminally charged.

Two days after that shooting, Little Rock police investigated the death of 1-year-old Raniyah Basir, who died at 11715 Doe Run Drive after her mother, Keiundrea Davis, 29, told police her daughter shot herself.

Davis was arrested and charged with felony manslaughter in the death. Court records appeared to show she pleaded innocent before being released on a $50,000 bond Oct. 6.

Rahim Basir, 25, who also lived at the residence but was not home at the time of the shooting, was arrested and charged with possession of firearms by a certain person and possession of a prohibited weapon, although it was unclear if those charges were directly related to the child’s death.

On Oct. 9, Little Rock police responding to a shots fired report at 406 S. Louisiana St. discovered Tremonie Brual, 19, suffering from gunshot wounds of which he later died in an area hospital.

No suspect has yet been named in Brual’s killing.

Barry Campbell, 34, and Fredrick Jordan, 65, were found shot at 4423 W. 12th St. on Oct.

12. Campbell later died of his injuries.

Joshua Thomas, 19, turned himself in to police six days later and was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree battery in the shooting. He was held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday in lieu of a $500,000 bond, jail records show.

On Oct. 17, Little Rock police arrived in the 12800 block of the Interstate 30 Frontage Road to find Larry Foster, 61, dead. Officers on the scene got a report that Demontra Hatfield, 39, had arrived at Baptist Hospital seeking treatment for his daughter, who was shot.

Little Rock detectives determined Hatfield was involved in Foster’s death, and Benton police have said Hatfield also shot and killed Krystle Wilder, 28, in Benton before driving to Little Rock with the minor and Wilder’s body in his vehicle and shooting Foster. Hatfield, Wilder and Foster are all Benton residents.

Hatfield is being charged with capital murder, first-degree domestic battery and first-degree child endangering by Little Rock police and first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, possession of firearm by certain persons, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor by Benton police.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday without bail, jail records show.

A report of a shooting on Oct. 18 at 1400 Leander Drive led to Little Rock police finding Broderick Bluford, 32, fatally shot.

On Oct. 24, police arrested Mason Abraham, 20, and Fer-rad McCoy, 22, who are charged with capital murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle in the killing. Both were being held Saturday in the Pulaski County jail without bail, court records show.

John Luther, 33, was found lying in a puddle of blood, with a fatal gunshot wound to the head, in the 3500 block of South Bryant Street on Oct. 20.

No suspect has yet been named in Luther’s shooting.

Pulaski County deputies on Oct. 22 responded to a report of shots fired near the Gloria Ashley McAlmont Community Park and found Kirk Kirkwood, 18, fatally shot outside the gates.

The sheriff’s office has not yet named a suspect in the killing.

Little Rock police on Oct. 25 arrived at 1800 Dennison St.to find Victor Lopez, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound that proved to be fatal. The shots triggered a brief lockdown at nearby Little Rock Central High School, but police have said the shooting had nothing to do with the school.

Police have yet to identify a suspect in the homicide.

The last killing reported last month was the Oct. 30 death of David Royal, 34, who Little Rock officers found fatally shot at 6 York Drive.

Police that same day arrested Avreyon Carter, 39, on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday in lieu of a $350,000 bond, jail records showed.

In October, the number of homicide deaths in Little Rock passed the 65 reported in 2021, Little Rock police records show, and neared the city’s record high of 76 reported in 1993.

However, in a news conference last week addressing the high number of homicides, interim Chief Wayne Bewley said that six of the 1993 homicides had been ruled justified, bringing the 1993 record to 70 criminal homicides.

Justified homicides involve a killing where prosecutors deem no criminal charges appropriate, usually because of self-defense, police have said.

The Nov. 2 death of David Kelly, 23, at 11224 Legion Hut Road was the 71st homicide reported in Little Rock this year. That potentially pushed the city’s tally of criminal homicides this year to a record. Little Rock police, however, have said that several of this year’s homicides are still up for review and may be ruled justified.

A prosecutor has already ruled one of this year’s 71 homicides justified — the Jan. 3 death of Dmahre Dillard, police spokesman Mark Edwards said. Police identified a suspect, but after a review of the case file the prosecutor did not determine the shooting to be criminal.

Another six of the year’s killings are still being reviewed.

North Little Rock police did not report investigating any homicides in October. They have reported 12 so far this year, records show.

Pulaski county deputies have so far investigated 10 homicides in 2022, records show. Jacksonville police reported investigating two this year, and Sherwood police investigated one, records show.



