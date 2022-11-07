Off the Wire

GOLF

Henley wins big in Mexico

Russell Henley finally made a bogey, and that's about all that went wrong for him Sunday as he closed with a 1-under 70 for a four-shot victory in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Henley, staked to a six-shot lead going into the final round at El Camaleon, had the lead reduced to three when he missed a 5-foot par putt on the par-5 fifth hole. He responded with three straight birdies, and no one got closer than four shots the rest of the way. Henley won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour, and the first time since the Houston Open five years ago. Henley finished at 23-under 261 to tie the tournament record. He came into the final round as the only player who had not made a bogey all week. Brian Harman closed with a 66 to finish alone in second, while the group five shots behind included Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Seamus Power of Ireland, who was coming off a victory last week in Bermuda. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished tied for eighth at 17 under. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) was tied for 27th at 13 under.

Langer breaks own record

Bernhard Langer broke his own record as the oldest winner on the PGA Tour Champions with a 6-under 66 for a six-shot victory Sunday in the TimberTech Championship, leaving the 65-year-old German one win away from matching the career record. Langer started the final round with a one-shot lead, was caught briefly by Paul Goydos and then pulled away from the younger crowd, which for him means just about everyone. The two-time Masters champion, who broke his age by two shots on Saturday when he took the lead, needed a birdie on the par-5 18th at Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club to shoot his age for the seventh time. He made par for a 66, six shots clear of Goydos (71) and Thongchai Jaidee (67). Langer now has 44 career victories on the 50-and-older circuit, one away from matching the record Hale Irwin set from 1995 to 2007. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) finished tied for eighth at 5 under.

Dryburgh wins first

Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland won her first LPGA Tour title Sunday with a 7-under 65 to win the Toto Classic by four shots ahead of Japan's Kana Nagai. Nagai also closed with a 65. Linn Grant was a third, five shots off the pace after a 67. Dryburgh, who also carded a 65 in the third round, finished 20-under 268 at the Seta Golf Club in western Japan. Japanese Momoko Ueda, who led after the second and third rounds, finished eight shots behind after a 74. Ueda had won the event twice. Maria Fassi (Arkansas Razorbacks) was 77th at 6 over.

BASKETBALL

Leonard's return unclear

Kawhi Leonard sat out for the eighth time this season for the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, and there's no timetable for his return. Leonard has appeared in just two games for the Clippers since the season began on Oct. 20. He's averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two assists. He missed all of last season while rehabbing from surgery for a partially torn ACL in his right knee. "We knew coming off an ACL it wasn't going to be a straight line. We talked about it before the season," Coach Tyronn Lue said before the Clippers hosted the Utah Jazz. "The biggest thing is he's progressing well. We're just going to follow the lead of our medical staff. We got to be smart about the situation." Leonard didn't join the Clippers on their recent two-game trip to Texas. Lue said Leonard has been working out on his own. "He's progressing and he's getting better, so that's the most important thing," the coach said. "There's really not a timeframe of when he's going to be back." The Clippers have major aspirations to win the franchise's first NBA championship and Leonard figures heavily in those plans.

College coach suspended

Miami women's basketball Coach Katie Meier has been suspended for the first three games of the season while the school cooperates with an NCAA probe, a person with knowledge of the matter said Sunday. The suspension is related to "an enforcement matter" that the NCAA is looking into, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school has not revealed the move nor any specifics of the probe. The NCAA has not announced any sanctions against Miami, which means this is a self-imposed penalty by the university. The games Meier will miss tonight's season-opener against Maryland-Eastern Shore, Thursday's game against Stetson and a Nov. 13 matchup with Boston University, all at home. She will return for a Nov. 16 game, also at home, against Florida Atlantic. Assistant head coach Fitzroy Anthony will lead the team in Meier's absence.

TENNIS

Danish teen stuns Djokovic

Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune, who is a friend and former junior doubles partner of top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, saved six break points when serving for the match. Djokovic saved one match point when Rune double-faulted. But the audacious Dane took his chance on the next, whipping a forehand into Djokovic's feet that he could only volley back into the net. "It means everything to me, a perfect way to finish the week," Rune said. "It's a privilege to share the court with Novak." Rune, who is the same age as U.S. Open champion Alcaraz, slid on his back in disbelief after winning his first Masters title. He got back up and looked close to tears as he sank his head in his hands, then raised both fists in the air to celebrate a remarkable week where he beat five top 10-ranked opponents in a row. That run only came about after he saved three match points in the first round against three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka. Djokovic, who missed out on a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title, hugged him warmly at the net.