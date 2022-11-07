On history

I discovered years ago the best way to learn about a city is to run through it. Literally. When my travels include an overnight stay, I make sure to take time to lace up my running shoes and plot a course through a foreign town's history.

I've run through Sandburg's Chicago, Poe's Baltimore, and Wolfe's Asheville. In the last month, I checked out Dallas' Grassy Knoll and Nashville's Broadway Street. Still, it's Little Rock's history that I enjoy the most.

A few months ago my running group took off from the River Market District. We climbed the slight incline to the Governor's Mansion, made our way back to 15th Street and headed west. At Arch Street, I noticed a father/son duo with a metal detector in a large vacant lot. I briefly wondered what they had lost. I looked over my shoulder and noticed the lots were being developed.

A few weeks later, we approached that area, but this time heading east. The block, roughly bordered by 15th and 16th streets and Arch and Gaines Streets, had some new houses under construction. On the corner was a historical marker and I slowed to read it. We were looking at Fort Steele.

The Civil War bypassed much of Arkansas, though there were significant battles in the state's northwest at Pea Ridge and Prairie Grove and in its east at Helena. Of course, Little Rock, as the state's seat of government, offered a chance for the Union to add a fourth Confederate capital to its collection. In September 1863, Union Gen. Frederick Steele maneuvered against Confederate Gen. Sterling Price at Bayou Fourche and won, effectively sending the Confederates in a southwest retreat. The government in Little Rock surrendered.

Then came Fort Steele.

General Steele believed the Confederates would attack from the southwest, so he built a formidable redoubt surrounded by a massive trench on that patch of land I ran by. The fort served as the focal point of rifle pits, batteries, and other redoubts defending Little Rock from the inevitable attempts by Confederates to retake the city.

Those attempts never came.

About 10 years ago, the Arkansas Civil War Sesquicentennial Commission had the plaque placed on the corner of 16th and Gaines Streets. That plaque fueled a quick Internet search (thanks, once again, Encyclopedia of Arkansas) where I found the fort survived many years after the war and even spawned a school named for it that lasted until a fire took it down in 1915.

Last Saturday, I ran by Fort Steele once more, marveling at this piece of history surrounded by modern Little Rock. Two really nice homes are on the Gaines Street side of the old redoubt and there's a sign advertising lots for $40,000 each.

It made me think of that father and son with the metal detectors out there; I wondered if they'd found anything. A loose belt buckle, a dropped Minié ball, or even a Union blade would have made for a great Saturday morning story.

Steve Straessle is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle. "Oh, Little Rock" appears every other Monday.