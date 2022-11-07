OPINION | A WORD: Grab a pencil, Arkansas, here’s an easy little puzzle





To all who knew that the Oct. 31 answer was "lurch" or "Lurch," you raaang ... my chimes.

Today's word contains six letters and can be a noun, verb or adjective. This word descends through Anglo-French and Middle English from a Latin word for a type of brush whose name descended from an earlier word meaning little tail.

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ A set of geometric objects in which each pair shares a common property.

◼️ A style of skirt that's form-fitting from waist to hips to hem.

◼️ A stick of skin medication.

◼️ A thin beam of light.

◼️ Used with "in," to make a tentative plan.

◼️ An art tool designated B, H, F or HB.

◼️ A mark or marks made by the lead of an implement that does not contain lead.

I'll print today's answer Nov. 14, but feel free to email if you'd like to know today.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



