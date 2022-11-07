OPINION | Horoscopes by Holiday





Happy Birthday Nov. 7: Wonderful adventures spring from your spirit of trust, receptivity and optimism. A relationship feels preordained, featuring pleasingly fateful events. Professional goals move swiftly along. More highlights: near-perfect travel days, fun and games leading to inventive ideas and the secure joy of being able to protect and promote loved ones.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It's not always necessary to reveal your intentions; sometimes it ruins the game. Pull back and do what's fun for everyone and what benefits you. This is something of a show. Consider the dramatic payoff.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Relationships enter a sensitive phase. Loved ones are more touchy than normal, so don't kid them and refrain from comment on any sensitive areas. Also, romantic decisions can wait.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're smart to pick your battles and even smarter to realize to opt out of fighting altogether. Is the current thing worth fighting for? You'll know when you see all the options.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The closer a relationship, the more potential it has to alter the course of your life. This is why you are careful to set boundaries and stay aware of everyone's expectations.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): In the way people alter their discourse for children or the elderly, you will find yourself managing how you present yourself to a certain someone. You might be surprised by what people bring out in you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It's easy for you to focus on others without a worry as to your own gain from the situation. You have the simple desire to make another person feel special, which is the very essence of charm, and in this you will succeed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Life supports work; work supports life. There's a confluence and continuity happening. Confront mistakes. It doesn't always get better on the first try, but keep at it. Even errors that seem ingrained can be overcome.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Feel the tone of relationships, of places, of experiences. Not all sound is music and not all music is sound. Look for rhythm in other parts of your life. Your poetic heart will get what it needs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's always another way to look at it. So, if the current way isn't doing you any favors, change it up. The beauty of it all: You don't have to commit. You can try on a perspective and put it back if it doesn't fit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You will feel events coming together and know a happening before you witness it or can explain it. A hunch is not a magic visitor from the land of intuition so much as a converging combination of different kinds of intelligence.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's not enough to get it done, hit the marks, cover the bases. You want to put your stamp on it, too. This is not about approval or applause, rather it's a matter of learning your style.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Investing time and attention into your care and development is a different kind of spending than simply buying things. It's not indulgence so much as believing your potential. Enjoy how it feels to be full of promise.

FULL MOON PRESHOW

The moon will soon be full in Taurus, the sign of appetite and money. This is when people put luxury items on their holiday wish lists and/or dream of themselves in more glamorous circumstances. It's a thing to have fun with and maybe even take action toward yet not the sort of action that involves financial investment — not yet, anyway.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Rolling Stone magazine named Joni Mitchell as "one of the greatest songwriters ever." The Scorpio artist got her start busking on the streets of Toronto and went on to become one of the most influential and important artists in music. Mitchell's communicative Mercury is in passionate, poetic Scorpio, and there's a mystical Pisces moon to add even more water sign intuition and emotional depth.



