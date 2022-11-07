OPINION | NATE ALLEN | Loss to Liberty tough to swallow

FAYETTEVILLE -- Turns out media and coaches voting in weekly polls knew more about last Saturday's Arkansas vs. Liberty matchup than the Las Vegas odds setting experts.

In both last week's media voted Associated Press poll and the USA Today Coaches poll the independent Liberty Flames ranked 23rd.

Neither poll ranked the Razorbacks. But with Arkansas representing the mighty SEC and playing its homecoming game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, oddsmakers pegged the Hogs winning by 14.

They didn't. The Razorbacks spotted Sunday elevated No. 19 Liberty a 21-0 lead during the first half, and lost 21-19, denied inches short of quarterback KJ Jefferson's 2-point conversion running attempt at tying it 21-21 with 1:10 left in the game.

For third-year Arkansas Coach Pittman, 8-0 in previous nonconference games, the loss devastated.

Chad Morris, Pittman's 2018-2019 predecessor, never won a SEC game. But he was fired on embarrassing nonconference home losses to North Texas, San Jose State and finally Western Kentucky.

These now 8-1 Hugh Freeze coached Flames,, their lone loss on a failed 2-point conversion at then No. 18 Wake Forest, soar miles above that.

"They're ranked 23," Pittman said. "We're not. We knew they were a good team. They played a heck of a game."

Still, Liberty for homecoming, Arkansas schedules to win.

"You know, we've lost games since I've been here, but not like this," Pittman said. "That's my responsibility."

His Hogs now 5-4 overall, still 2-3 in the SEC, need winning one of three remaining SEC games to be minimum 6-win bowl eligible.

AP No. 8 LSU, 7-2, 5-1 and leading the SEC West fresh off upsetting Alabama in overtime, and AP No. 9 Ole Miss, 8-1, 4-1, visit Fayetteville these next two Saturdays. Arkansas closes Nov. 25 at Missouri in Columbia.

"I know the sky fell today," Pittman said. "But I think we can bounce back. I do. We've got to get bowl eligible next week. I sure wish we would've this week, but we didn't play well enough or coach well enough."

All knew Liberty was good, but nobody anticipated the Flames spending nearly as much time in the Arkansas backfield as Jefferson and SEC leading running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders. Liberty registered 14 lost-yardage tackles. Sanders overcame eight runs of zero to minus yardage just to net 60 yards on 17 carries. Jefferson was sacked four times.

Arkansas' defense played first-half lackluster.

The revived Razorbacks then pitched a second half shutout and blocked a punt for a safety.

Jefferson completed two fourth-quarter touchdown passes capping 84 and 85-yard drives.

"I'm proud of our kids coming back and having the opportunity to tie the game there at the end, Pittman said. "But we have to play better for four quarters instead of just one."

He told postgame radio "We didn't play for a full half of football. That's not acceptable."

Not against Liberty and likely not against LSU.