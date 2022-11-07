100 years ago

Nov. 7, 1922

EL DORADO -- More than 100,000 barrels of crude oil which poured into Smackover creek this morning when a large wooden storage tank and several of the earthen storage tanks broke away, tonight is on fire. Flames were leaping high and the entire surface of the creek seems to be a roaring sheet of fire for a long distance up and down the stream. The fire threatens the rig and derrick of the Jackson, Workman & Thompson Oil Company's well, which is located along the creek. Unless the fire is stopped, they may be forced to drop the drill stem in the hole and cap the well and let the derrick burn.

50 years ago

Nov. 7, 1972

• Persons wanting to incorporate an area south of Little Rock into a new city called South Little Rock will hold a public meeting Thursday to explain their purposes. ... The committee expects to file this week petitions with Pulaski County Judge Frank Mackey requesting that a 14-square-mile area with about 16,800 persons be incorporated. Only 20 persons must sign such petitions under state law. However, Tommy Evans, chairman of the steering committee that is working on the incorporation, said they wanted to get from 5,000 to 8,000 signatures on separate petitions requesting incorporation to show support for the proposal.

25 years ago

Nov. 7, 1997

• U.S District Judge Susan Webber Wright scheduled a hearing on the Pulaski County Special School District's request to end federal court supervision of the district's desegregation efforts. The proposed, revised desegregation plan calls for redrawing school attendance zones to enable students to attend schools closest to their homes and to eliminate the busing of black students long-distances to schools with majority-black enrollment.

10 years ago

Nov. 7, 2012

• The Pulaski County Special School District on Tuesday asked a federal judge to allow the district to present its case for partial release from court supervision in a series of court hearings next year. Attorneys for the 18,000-student district submitted a short motion for a "declaration of partial unitary status and release from federal court jurisdiction" to U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. Marshall is the presiding judge in the 30-year-old Pulaski County school desegregation lawsuit. The district is asking the judge to rule that the school system is in compliance with its desegregation Plan 2000 in four areas: addressing one race classrooms in the district, Advanced Placement/gifted education programs, special education services and district staffing. ... The district's request for partial unitary status comes 11 months after an 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in St. Louis upheld a lower court order that said the district had failed to comply with its desegregation plan in nine areas.