Philadelphia shooting leaves 9 injured

PHILADELPHIA -- Four people remain in critical condition after a shooting that wounded nine people on a busy northeast Philadelphia street over the weekend, police said.

Police said several people emerged from a vehicle and opened fire on a crowd at Kensington and Allegheny avenues about 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a 23-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and two 24-year-old men were critically wounded. Two other 24-year-old men and two 40-year-old men were listed in stable condition, as was a 23-year-old woman. Police said at least 40 shots were fired. No arrests were immediately announced.

Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford said "three or four people" had jumped out of the car, and then shots were fired into a group of people standing on the south side of Allegheny, near the entrance to the Market-Frankford Line. He did not specify how many people were involved in the actual shooting before the group got back into the car and drove away.

Stanford said police could not immediately determine a reason for the shooting.

"At this point in time, it just looks like these individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at, exited the vehicle and began firing at the group of individuals that were there. We don't have much more than that in terms of motive," Stanford said.

There were officers in the area who heard the gunshots, Stanford told WCAU-TV.

"Our men and women are where they're supposed to be in the sense of being out here patrolling, but we have some brazen individuals in this city that don't care," he said. "They don't care how many police officers are out here, and some of them don't care in terms of how many people are out here."

The shooting marked a continuation of the city's gun violence crisis: Already this year, police statistics show, more than 2,000 people have been killed or wounded by bullets, the highest year-to-date tally since at least 2015.

Saturday's incident occurred in an area notorious for drug use and gun violence: A Philadelphia Inquirer study last year found that almost 300 people had been shot within a five-minute walk of the intersection since 2015, a rate per square mile more than 11 times greater than that of the city as a whole.

State Rep. Amen Brown, a West Philadelphia Democrat, was at the scene Saturday and blamed city leaders -- including Mayor Jim Kenney, city council members and District Attorney Larry Krasner -- for the ongoing shootings crisis.

"It's not going to stop until everybody just finally decides to work together, and we stand with law enforcement to really solve this frickin' problem," he said.

Stanford said police have been maintaining a presence around Kensington and Allegheny and that officers were patrolling nearby when they heard the shots being fired and responded to the scene. In the aftermath, more than two dozen officers stood at the intersection, which was marked off by police tape for several hours as cruisers sat parked nearby.

At a news briefing on the street, Stanford urged people who might know anything about the incident to share information with police.

Stanford said more people than usual were outside Saturday, given the unusual November weather.

"It's a warm evening," he said, "but you should be able to walk the streets and not have to worry."

Around midnight, most businesses in the area had closed for the night. And though people were still milling around the intersection, few offered specifics about what might've happened.

Information for this article was contributed by staff writers of The Associated Press and by Chris Palmer and Anthony R. Wood of The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS).