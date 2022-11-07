Pittman hopes UA can bounce back after loss to Liberty





FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks had plans to get bowl eligible on Saturday and then battle through a tough stretch against LSU and Ole Miss before wrapping up the regular season in the Battle Line Rivalry game at Missouri.

Liberty foiled that strategy by building a 21-0 lead and then hanging on by stopping the University of Arkansas' 2-point conversion try with 1:11 remaining in a 21-19 win at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

A subdued Coach Sam Pittman put a positive spin on where the Hogs might be headed.

"I do think that we'll bounce back," Pittman said. "I know the sky fell today ... but I think we can bounce back. I do. We need to. We've got to get bowl eligible next week. I sure wish we would've this week, but we didn't play well enough or coach well enough."

Getting bowl eligible next week would mean beating LSU, freshly invigorated at the No. 7 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday and in the driver's seat in the SEC West after beating Alabama 32-31 in overtime. The Tigers (7-2, 5-1 SEC) will learn how far they jumped from No. 10 in the College Football Playoff poll on Tuesday.

Pittman said he and the coaching staff have to shoulder the load for another slow start and a largely lethargic first half for the Razorbacks (5-4, 2-3 SEC).

Linebacker Bumper Pool was asked where he thought team morale stood.

"I think that the morale is, obviously we're disappointed," he said. "We've played good opponents all year, so it's not like this stretch is any different to us mentally.

"But we have to want it as bad as you possibly can to win because you're not just guaranteed wins. It's not gonna just happen because you have a couple good days in practice. You have to apply it and take it from practice into the game."

Pittman, whose school-best eight-game win streak in non-conference games to start his career was snapped, was asked if he sensed a lack of motivation from the players.

"I was worried about it because of the way we played against Missouri State, but I kept trying to tell them about trying to get bowl eligible," Pittman said. "Trying to ... this [Liberty] team was 23rd in the AP ... and they just didn't make a 2-point play or they'd be undefeated. I tried to go with all those things to motivate."

Transfer receiver Jadon Haselwood, who has taken on a leadership role as a junior, was asked how he thought the Razorbacks might respond.

"I mean, my message to the team is if we don't stick together, this ain't going to work," Haselwood said. "That's every week. We've got to go back to work. It's a tough loss. I feel like we shouldn't have lost. I feel like everybody feels like that. We should have started faster, so we've got to come back and get better this week."

The Razorbacks have once again taken on one of the nation's most difficult schedules and have bounced through ups and downs a little more than the 2021 Razorbacks, who Pittman pointed out had 19 super seniors in a 9-4 season. He discussed the difficulty in trying to have a team "up" week after week against such a rigorous schedule.





"Last year we went on a run and it was fun," Pittman said. "Every year... I have found out every year's a little bit different. The kids are different, the coaches are different, it's just a little bit different.

"I think it's our responsibility to have the kids ready and, yes, I believe it's hard to get up, but that's why they pay us. We need to get them up."

The Razorbacks snapped a five-game losing streak to LSU with a 16-13 win in overtime in Baton Rouge, La., last year. Now they'll have to get off the deck to take on the Tigers at 11 a.m. on Saturday on ESPN.





"We have LSU coming in here, so, you know, our job is to put the best team we can out there and win ballgames," Pittman said. "It'll be no different next week. We've got to bounce back on that.

"But we've got to look ourselves in the mirror, too. All of us. But with LSU coming in here, we can't do anything but go out and have good practices and work hard and see if we can't get a win next week."





Up next

ARKANSAS VS. NO. 10 LSU

WHEN 11 a.m. Saturday

WHERE Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS LSU 7-2, 5-1 SEC; Arkansas 5-4, 2-3

TV ESPN

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

LINE LSU by 21/2







