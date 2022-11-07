Sections
Razorbacks to host Missouri State in NCAA Tournament opener

by Matt Jones | Today at 3:45 p.m.
Arkansas' Anna Podojil (16) vies for the ball Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, with LSU's Maya Gordon (9) during the first half of play at Razorback Field in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host an NCAA Tournament soccer game against Missouri State on Friday at Razorback Field.

Game time and TV details are to be determined. 

The Razorbacks (11-3-4) are the No. 3 seed in their bracket and are guaranteed only one home game. With a victory Friday, Arkansas would play either Ohio State or Bucknell in the second round. 

Second- and third-round games for Arkansas would be played in St. Louis the following week if Saint Louis University defeats Memphis on Friday. Saint Louis (20-1) is the No. 2 seed in the bracket and defeated Arkansas 1-0 in the season opener for both teams. 

The Razorbacks would be in line to host second- and third-round games if Saint Louis loses its tournament opener. 

Missouri State (12-6-2) won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship with a 1-0 victory over Murray State.

Arkansas last played Missouri State in February 2021 and won 7-0 in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks lead 10-1 in the all-time series against the Bears.

Arkansas is in the NCAA Tournament for the ninth time, with all appearances coming since 2013. The Razorbacks are hosting a tournament game for the fifth season since 2016 and have a record of 6-0 in home games during the postseason. 

