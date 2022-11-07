Remember when that TV movie crew built John Grisham’s ‘A Painted House’ near Lepanto?





Lepanto in Poinsett County is known for two fall attractions: the annual Terrapin Derby and A Painted House.

The derby, a turtle race, got its start in 1930, but the house, a museum set beside Arkansas 135, dates only from 2002. A crew with McGee Street Productions of Los Angeles created it as a set for the TV movie "John Grisham's A Painted House," filming of which commenced 20 years ago this week.

Set in 1952 and based on Grisham's novel about a 10-year-old, his grandpa and their cotton-farming family, the film aired on CBS' Hallmark Hall of Fame in April 2003, after a premiere at Arkansas State University.

Location scout Paul Boydston of Los Angeles selected Lepanto to stand in for Black Oak -- where the book takes place -- rather than Leachville, Marked Tree, Harrisburg, Marmaduke, Black Oak itself and Holcomb, Mo. The day filming began, he told the Democrat-Gazette's Kenneth Heard that Lepanto (then pop. 2,133) had a personality that conveyed Grisham's story, with older businesses flanking three blocks of wide Greenwood Avenue.

The filmmakers covered a vacant storefront near City Hall with a fake "Dixieland" theater entrance and placed fruit stands along concrete sidewalks and a shoe shine stand next to Jones' Drug Store. They also temporarily removed the town's quaint street lights. Vintage cars, tractors, a flatbed truck and a pickup were supplied by collector Monte Emery, from Lake City.

Natural wind blew in dust and cotton lint from the nearby fields. It was perfect, said production director Ed Pisoni.

The crew also filmed in those fields, but they shot most of the movie at Clarkedale, about seven miles north of Marion, where they built the five-room, 30- by 60-foot house and a barn, windmill and outhouse. Pisoni designed the house based on Grisham's sketches.

After filming, the house was dismantled and rebuilt at Hallmark headquarters in Kansas City, Mo. In May 2003, Citizens for a Progressive Lepanto had it brought to Lepanto in pieces, reassembled and opened as a museum. According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas (see arkansasonline.com/1107eoa), it was stocked with many movie set items auctioned to citizens when the filming ended.

This April, storms damaged the building. With repairs still pending, it wasn't open for Terrapin Derby Week in September.

