Rheem invests $20 million, adds 100 jobs to Fort Smith facility

Rheem, a leading global manufacturer of water heating and HVACR products, is investing more than $20 million in its Fort Smith facility, according to a company press release.

The company plans to make approximately 100 hires to create additional production capacity and make facility and grounds improvements.

"We are excited to expand our operations in Fort Smith," Andrew Welch, Director of Operations, Rheem Air Conditioning Division said in the release. "This expansion demonstrates our committed partnership with the state and rewards the Fort Smith community -- enabling our continued growth and leadership."

Improvements will include a new Innovation Learning Center (ILC), which will allow training distributors and contractors to work with Rheem products and learn about product improvement. The improvements will include a new entrance and traffic flow patterns to improve safety, access, and congestion.

Founded in 1925, Rheem produces HVAC equipment, as well as water heaters, commercial and residential boilers, and commercial refrigeration solutions.

"We are excited to see Rheem grow and succeed in Fort Smith," Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said. "Rheem is creating both corporate and manufacturing jobs that spur economic development and raise the quality of life for employees and their families."