Rogers still deciding how to spend over $10 million in remaining American Rescue Plan money

ROGERS -- The city of Rogers has over $10 million of federal covid funds to spend over the next three years.

Economic stimulus bills passed by Congress during the coronavirus pandemic, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, sent trillions of dollars across the country.

Rogers, like many cities, received funds from both -- $2.2 million from the CARES Act and $11.7 million from the American Rescue Plan -- for a combined $13.9 million.

About $3.9 million of the funds has been spent so far, including all of the CARES funds and about $1.6 million of the American Rescue Plan funds, according to finance director Casey Wilhelm.

The city is still deciding how to spend the remaining money and where it would best benefit residents, Wilhelm said.

The money must be obligated by 2024 and spent by 2026. The city must return any unused funds.

None of the funds can be spent without City Council approval, which usually comes in the form of a resolution, Wilhelm said.

AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN

Less than 15% of the city's American Rescue Plan funds have been spent.

The city received $11,710,729 -- half in June 2021 and half in July 2022 -- in rescue plan money, Wilhelm said.

Cities can use the money for public health expenditures, economic impacts from the pandemic, lost tax revenue, pay for essential workers and water and sewer and broadband infrastructure, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

Some of the rules have changed over time, but no more changes are expected, Wilhelm said.

In September 2021, the council approved sending just under $70,000 to the Northwest Arkansas Council to help fund local covid-19 vaccination clinics and marketing and media campaigns.

City employees who worked during the peak of covid-19 received additional pay from the funds totaling $1,127,533. The City Council approved the bonuses in November 2021.

Police officers were granted a $3,000 bonus, firefighters $1,000, civilian full-time employees $1,500 and civilian part-time employees $750 under the resolution. The council opted not to use about $18,000 to give elected officials a $1,500 bonus.

Police were given larger bonuses than the Fire Department because firefighters already had been paid an extra $2,000 in 2020 from the state and federal covid-19 Ambulance Worker Payment Grant.

In April, the council approved $485,000 for a job training program called Upskill NWA. The program by the nonprofit Excellerate Foundation and the Walmart Foundation provides opportunities to receive training and credentials with the goal of helping residents begin a new career in health care.

The money will be paid out over five years and used to educate Rogers residents, according to Jeff Webster, Excellerate Foundation president and chief executive officer.

CARES ACT

The city has spent all of its $2,217,167.58 received from the CARES Act in November 2020, Wilhelm said.

About 35% of the funds, $768,081, was spent on health and safety expenses related to the pandemic, she said.

The remaining money, $1,449,087, was used to offset salary costs for emergency medical technicians and paramedics.

Covid-related personal protective equipment like masks, cleaning supplies and remote working devices have been the largest expenditure, totaling over $327,000. An additional $20,000 was used for similar supplies for Rogers Water Utilities, according to Wilhelm.

The Fire Department remodeled a bathroom at Fire Station 1, which cost $175,000.

Over $131,000 was spent on furniture to create safer work spaces at police and court buildings.

About $114,000 was used for heating, ventilation and air conditioning filters throughout city buildings.

The city is required to prepare a balanced budget each year, meaning expenditures cannot exceed anticipated revenue, according to Wilhelm. It was preparing its 2021 budget when it received the CARES Act funds, she said.

"With all the unknowns of the pandemic and uncertainty on revenues, the city did anticipate a sales tax revenue increase and we kept spending relatively flat, but we were needing additional funds to balance the budget," she said.

"We decided to acknowledge the $1,449,086.60 as revenue needed to cover the shortfall anticipated in 2021 from the pandemic to balance the 2021 operating budget."

The federal government knew the city had spent far more than $2.2 million paying emergency medical technicians and paramedics when it decided to send the maximum amount the city could receive in CARES Act money, Wilhelm said.