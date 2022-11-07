Smith will miss Arkansas' season opener vs. North Dakota State

FAYETTEVILLE — Nick Smith, Arkansas’ high-profile freshman guard, will not play Monday when the 10th-ranked Razorbacks open the basketball season with a game against North Dakota State.

Smith is being withheld for precautionary “knee management,” according to a press release from the basketball team. A timetable for his return has not been determined.

Smith, 6-5 and 185 pounds, was the USA Today national high school basketball player of the year at North Little Rock this year. Multiple publications have tabbed him as the national freshman of the year this preseason, and he was voted by media and coaches to preseason All-SEC teams.

He is one of three 5-star freshmen at Arkansas who were McDonald's All-Americans last season, along with Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh.

Smith scored 12 points in 28 minutes during the Razorbacks’ loss to 12th-ranked Texas in an exhibition game Oct. 29. He had 9 points in just under 20 minutes during an Oct. 24 exhibition against Division-II Rogers (Okla.) State.

Arkansas’ game against North Dakota State is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.