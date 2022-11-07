Sorry sights

When Martin Luther King was taken off to jail, arrested for opposing government action that he thought was dishonorable and injustice and just plain wrong, he went behind bars with his head held up.

Once, he asked for some paper to write on and was given a newspaper. So in the margins he wrote the beginnings of "Letter from a Birmingham Jail," which he finished on scraps of paper supplied by a friendly trusty.

That dispatch would go on to be a must-read in the study of American letters. It may be among the most important pieces of written communication in this country's history, or at least by somebody not known as a Founding Father.

MLK might have had a knack for communicating--in writing, in the cadence of the Black churches in his speeches--but he wasn't the only civil rights activist to go to jail in the 1950s and 1960s and know their cause was right. From Selma to Greensboro, activists who knew their government was in the wrong gladly went to jail to call attention to injustice. They got into what John Lewis called "good trouble." And held their heads high.

Now come back to today.

Another group of people got into trouble the January before last, for opposing government action. Most of them by now might know that they weren't on the right side of history. They aren't standing before judges with their heads held high in dignity or defiance. Mostly they grovel and apologize.

And certainly should. Just last week, another one was on the stand. And he didn't have any kind of manifesto about the righteousness of his cause.

"I'm really sorry for what I did," said Graydon Young, a Florida resident who had already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct Congress when he and a lot of others stormed the U.S. Capitol to prevent Joe Biden's 2020 election certification.

According to Politico, which reported the latest court news last week:

"Halting twice to choke back sobs, Young said he pleaded guilty because he had committed crimes, and that in order 'to repent and be forgiven, you have to confess. Completely and wholly.'

"'I won't do anything like that ever again,' he said. 'It's really embarrassing.'"

He agreed to testify against leaders of the Oath Keepers. And he isn't the first to turn state's evidence against leaders of the Jan. 6 riot.

The point isn't (or shouldn't be) schadenfreude or retribution or even justice done to folks who deserve it. The point is that most of them know--and most Americans know--that they won't be viewed kindly in the history books. Civil rights icons, they won't be. Patriots, they aren't. And outside some really fringe websites, they'll never be regarded as 21st-century Green Mountain Boys, as much as they'd want to be.

Many of these Jan. 6 rioters apologize in courts. And admit that they're embarrassed. And turn state's evidence. What is the opposite of holding one's head high?

That must be because, unlike the civil rights protesters of the past, these folks know they're in the wrong, or were nearly two years ago.

We suspicion that in the years to come, American students in high school will study the protests and arrests in the 1950s and 1960s, along with the protests and arrests from the Jan. 6 mess, and come to different conclusions about the principals.

And should.