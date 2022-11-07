VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas falls in five sets to Georgia

The University of Arkansas lost to Georgia in five sets (21-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-14, 15-8) on Sunday in an SEC matchup at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

The Razorbacks (15-8, 6-7 SEC) never held a lead in the final set after falling behind 5-1 and finished the match with a .191 hitting percentage, including 27 attacking errors. The Bulldogs (18-6, 9-4) registered a .272 hitting percentage and out blocked Arkansas 19-8.

Taylor Head led Arkansas on offense with 19 kills on 41 attacks, while Hannah Hogue recorded a match-high 26 assists and led the team with 15 digs.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

UCA swept in error-filled contest

The University of Central Arkansas entered Sunday one game back of the top spot in the ASUN Conference standings.

UCA (18-9, 10-4 ASUN) trailed Liberty (19-7, 12-2) with the chance to move into a tie for the top spot as the two faced off for the first time this season.

The Sugar Bears were swept in straight sets 25-12, 25-22 and 25 -12 at the Prince Center in Conway. It was the Sugar Bears' second defeat since Sept. 27 after they won 11 of their last 12 matches.

Liberty's dominance started almost immediately. The Flames jumped out to a 15-4 lead in the first set to start off 1-0.

UCA started the second set 4-2 but couldn't maintain the momentum, losing it and falling behind 2-0.

The Sugar Bears tried once again to keep a lead following a 5-2 start to the third set, but the Flames later went on a 10-1 run to make it 15-8. Liberty closed out the match, with a 10-3 run.

UCA combined for 23 errors compared to Liberty's 11. The Flames' front line was an issue throughout, totalling 14 blocks and 41 kills.

-- Sam Lane

Philander Smith claims GCAC championship

Philander Smith College defeated Dillard in four sets (25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21) on Sunday in New Orleans to win the 2022 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Championship and earn the league's automatic bid to the NAIA Tournament later this month.

The Panthers and Bleu Devils matched point-for-point in the fourth set until a kill by Basia Brown, followed by an ace from Vladana Radovic gave Philander Smith College a 13-11 lead. An attack error handed the Panthers their final point to secure the victory.

Radovic led PSC with 19 kills and 10 digs, followed by Zarea Winn with 12 kills and DaAundria Green finished with 10. Jordan Johnson tallied a pair of solo blocks and Winn recorded a team-high 18 digs, while Essence Wren posted 47 assists.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services