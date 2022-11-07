Super Quiz: Music Duos

1. "Bridge Over Troubled Water," 1970. Hint: Simon & ----------.

2. "Wake Up Little Susie," 1957. Hint: Brothers.

3. "Close to You," 1970. Hint: Siblings.

4. "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," 1965. Hint: The -------- Brothers.

5. "I Got You Babe," 1965. Hint: Husband and wife.

6. "Soul Man," 1978. Hint: "Saturday Night Live."

7. "Love Is Strange," 1956. Hint: Surnames -- Baker and Vanderpool.

8. "Maneater," 1982. Hint: Daryl and John.

9. "Summer Breeze," 1972. Hint: Jim and Dash.

ANSWERS:

1. Simon & Garfunkel

2. The Everly Brothers

3. The Carpenters

4. The Righteous Brothers

5. Sonny & Cher

6. The Blues Brothers

7. Mickey & Sylvia

8. Hall & Oates

9. Seals and Crofts