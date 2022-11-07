Super Quiz: Music Duos

1. "Bridge Over Troubled Water," 1970. Hint: Simon & ----------.
2. "Wake Up Little Susie," 1957. Hint: Brothers.
3. "Close to You," 1970. Hint: Siblings.
4. "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," 1965. Hint: The -------- Brothers.
5. "I Got You Babe," 1965. Hint: Husband and wife.
6. "Soul Man," 1978. Hint: "Saturday Night Live."
7. "Love Is Strange," 1956. Hint: Surnames -- Baker and Vanderpool.
8. "Maneater," 1982. Hint: Daryl and John.
9. "Summer Breeze," 1972. Hint: Jim and Dash.
ANSWERS:
1. Simon & Garfunkel
2. The Everly Brothers
3. The Carpenters
4. The Righteous Brothers
5. Sonny & Cher
6. The Blues Brothers
7. Mickey & Sylvia
8. Hall & Oates
9. Seals and Crofts