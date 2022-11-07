The Links presents career talk at school

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc., a community organization, partnered with Jack Robey Junior High School to bring educational and career information to students recently.

Students were encouraged to begin thinking about their futures and to develop a vision of what they would like their lives to look like. They were also urged to consider what they would need to do to get there.

Audreon Duncan, Jack Robey career development instructor, regularly exposes students to activities to help them figure out what they want to do in life, according to a news release.

Duncan puts a lot of effort into setting students up for success by giving them opportunities to learn and experience various career-related activities, such as The Links International Foreign Affairs and Business Empowerment for Youth (LIFE).

The program goal is to create a future job pool of young students that focus on careers in international business and foreign affairs, according to Eula Liddell, chair of The Links International Trends and Services facet (ITS), and Tenita Shannon-Gragg, president of The Links Pine Bluff chapter.

Kanika Calvin Davis, a Pine Bluff native, was the presenter who told her story and motivated students to reach for their own goals. She explained that if they know what they want and want it badly enough, they will eventually find a way to get it, as she has with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency, as a national outreach specialist.

"The memories that you leave with the people you meet is what carries on the longest, so make a positive impact on people no matter what you decide to do in life," Davis said.

Arlene R. Woody, ITS facet member of The Links, was the moderator for the virtual/hybrid presentation.

Duncan gave the closing remarks.

"Your future depends on what you do today, so preparation starts today," Duncan said.