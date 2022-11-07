THISNESS performs at arts center’s Live@5

With the threat of impending storms looming Friday night, the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas relocated its November Live@5 from the Art Yard behind the Art Space on Main to inside the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater in ASC's main facility.

In a departure from the more familiar R&B, blues and traditional rock often on the evening's menu, the alternative rock/post-punk group THISNESS occupied the theater stage with those in attendance apparently enjoying the comfortable seating of the auditorium.

The four-piece band delivered an unusual sound at moments akin to U2, Peter Gabriel, Black Sabbath and Depeche Mode, yet still uniquely their own. The group provided a full and textured depth of sound with a mystical and mysterious ambiance.

Hailing from Hickory Hill near Morrilton, the quartet offered the haunting reverberations of three guitars backed by a drummer all awash with the echo of foreboding vocals. As a backdrop to their dark tones, shadowy black, white and pastel-hued images of dilapidated buildings and abandoned fields flashed across the projection screen behind the band.

The members of THISNESS are Jesse Butler on guitar, Chris Carrier on drums, James Dow providing vocals and guitar, and Michael Norton on bass and guitar.

Psychedelic melodies and dark and obscure lyrics are the benchmark of THISNESS original compositions such as "Imagination," "Future," "Gone," "Gravity" and "Dark." The group's discography includes three releases, "Threshold," "Dark" and "Whims," recorded in Hickory Hill, Conway, Little Rock and Fayetteville during 2021.