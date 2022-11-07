Troopers: Mississippi County crash kills 1, injures another

A man died on Friday after a crash in Blytheville, according to a preliminary report from state troopers.

Christopher Anderson, 40, of Cooter, Mo. was driving a 2013 Ford F150 when it veered left on County Road 286, south of U.S. 61, the Arkansas State Police said in their report.

Troopers said the truck then hit a tree in a yard at 1701 Barker Road and he was partially thrown from the Ford.

The passenger, a 26-year-old man from Dell, was injured and taken to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville, the report said.

Troopers at the scene reported that the weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash.