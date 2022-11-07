UALR hauls in centennial funds

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Centennial Campaign, which celebrates the university's 100-year anniversary in 2027, is the largest fundraising effort in university history.

It is "quite the undertaking, but we have a really good volunteer base passionate about the institution," and UALR has been "quite successful" the past 15 years with fundraising efforts, said Christian O'Neal, vice chancellor for university advancement. Those factors, coupled with the "overwhelmingly positive response" from local leaders who collaborated with the university on plans for the future, "made us feel like we could aim for the stars."

The campaign -- the "silent phase" of which began in 2017 -- has a goal of raising $250 million by 2027. The university officially announced the public portion of the campaign in mid-October.

Nearly $163 million has been raised toward the university's goal, including a $6.75 million gift from the Yupo and Susan Chan Charitable Trust honoring Dr. Yupo Chan, the founding chairman of the Department of Systems Engineering, who died in 2020.

The Centennial Campaign "is off to a rocking start, [as] we've hit the key benchmarks during the silent phase," O'Neal said. The Chan gift was especially "neat," because he was a member of the UALR faculty.

"The people are one of the special things about this university," O'Neal said. "When people who work here believe in [UALR] so much that they [make donations like this], it sends a huge signal to the community."

That gift, the fifth-largest in UALR history, is the second-largest endowed gift in university history, according to Angie Faller, news director, communications and marketing, at UALR. It provides $1.5 million to establish the Yupo Chan Director of the School of Engineering Endowment, $2 million for undergraduate student scholarships, and $3.25 million for graduate student scholarships.

More than 20,000 donors have already contributed to the Centennial Campaign, which focuses on four areas, student scholarships, student success initiatives, living and learning environment upgrades, and program excellence, according to Faller. UALR has reduced its net price by roughly 22% since 2018 in order to make college more affordable, and the Centennial Campaign will be instrumental in continuing that effort.

"We're not stopping; we're going to keep going," O'Neal said. "We will continue to work on that net price."

"Our donors have done a great job of stepping forward to increase scholarship dollars, which helps us offset the costs and allows us to be creative," he added. "This is personal for me, because I'm a [UALR] graduate -- a first-generation college student -- and I wouldn't have been able to attend if not for a UALR scholarship, so it's an awesome opportunity for me to lead this effort, because I see the remarkable change an education can make in the life of a student."

The student success piece emphasizes "whole student" support, such as tutoring, career coaching, and emergency support, according to Faller. UALR has already increased its returning student retention rate by 10% since last fall, and expanding those whole student supports should provide more tools for success for students.

Access to the latest technology affords "a game-changing atmosphere" for student learning, and creating more environments on campus that foster connections between students is also critical, according to Faller. In the past year, UALR has already "updated the Learning Commons gathering space in the Ottenheimer Library to allow for enhanced engagement with other students, and more campus gathering spaces are planned as part of this campaign."

Investing in academic programs ensures a quality education, as well as attracting and retaining talented faculty and researchers, said Faller.

Offering internships, connections with industry, and opportunities to conduct research helps students thrive, graduate, and positively impact communities.

UALR administrators have done "a lot of listening" to community partners, leaders, and stakeholders, and the institution's "affordability and accessibility" was a common theme, which led to the emphasis on scholarships for the Centennial Campaign, O'Neal said. "Accessibility and affordability unlock everything else for students; the four [pillars] of the campaign lead to one another -- it's a cycle -- but student scholarships are the anchor."

Endowed funds have been a significant piece of the campaign's silent phase and will continue to be during the public phase, he said. "We've brought in 65 new endowments since the start of the silent phase, and those will only improve as the university grows older."

"This campaign comes at a special moment in the history of this university," Chancellor Christina S. Drale said in a statement from UALR. "The last 100 years have been an inspired journey to excellence. By raising these funds, we are ensuring that [UALR] will continue on that journey and continue to provide educational opportunities for generations of students to come."

Jerry Damerow and Alfred Williams are leading the Centennial Campaign Committee as co-chairpersons, according to Faller. The campaign committee also includes Drale, Provost Ann Bain, James Bobo, Bob Denman, Thomas Dickinson, Courtney Little, R.J. Martino, Don Riggin, Cheryl Shuffield, Bill Sowell and Michael Williams Sr.

"If we don't build Arkansas, who will? We could give our support anywhere, but we've found the best students are right here at home," Sherri and Jerry Damerow, who have made a planned gift of $1 million to support scholarships for science majors at UALR, said in a university statement.

"Giving students the opportunity to thrive and associate with amazing people [at UALR] is life changing," O'Neal said. "That's our purpose, that's why we're doing all of this."